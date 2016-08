▲ Samda Park Night Flea Market runs every Friday for eight weeks from July 1- Image by Jeju Tourism Organisation

A night of summer shopping is in store at the Samda Park Night Flea Market at Shinjeju Rotary Samda Park.

The event will be held every Friday for eight weeks starting at 7pm on Friday July 1 and includes stalls, live music, food & drink and other attractions.

When : July 1 - August 19

Every Friday from 7pm-11pm