▲ Pigs have been culled after swine fever was found at a Jeju hog farm - Photo by Michael Osmenda

Thousands of pigs could be earmarked for slaughter after a case of swine fever was found at a hog farm on Jeju.

South Korea's agriculture ministry confirmed the finding on Wednesday (July 29), a report by Reuters news agency said.

Some 400 hogs have already been slaughtered following the discovery and a further 4,700 are set to be culled as a precautionary measure, a ministry official is reported to have said.

The virus, while harmless to humans, is highly contagious among pigs.