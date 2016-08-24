JEJU WEEKLY

Swine fever found at Jeju hog farmFirst case of the virus in South Korea since 2013
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2016.06.29  14:41:22
▲ Pigs have been culled after swine fever was found at a Jeju hog farm - Photo by Michael Osmenda
Thousands of pigs could be earmarked for slaughter after a case of swine fever was found at a hog farm on Jeju.
South Korea's agriculture ministry confirmed the finding on Wednesday (July 29), a report by Reuters news agency said.
Some 400 hogs have already been slaughtered following the discovery and a further 4,700 are set to be culled as a precautionary measure, a ministry official is reported to have said. 
The virus, while harmless to humans, is highly contagious among pigs.
It is the first case to be found in South Korea since 2013. While it is not thought to be widespread due to other regions vaccinating against it,  Jeju stopped vaccinating against the fever nearly two decades ago, the Reuters report said.
