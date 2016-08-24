UNESCO-designated Geomun Oreum opens to trekkers for 10 days from July 9 to July 18 as part of the Geomun Oreum International Trekking Festival 2016.

Six routes of varying distances, ranging from 1.8km to 10km, will be opened around the oreum.

No prior booking is needed throughout the festival.

Visitors can also take part in a variety of programs and activities taking place at the nearby World Natural Heritage Center.

For more information call Geomun Oreum International Trekking Committee on 064-750-2543.