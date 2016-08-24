







Children cool-off in the water fountains at Gwakji Beach - Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization Summer has arrived in Jeju and with it comes an array of fun-packed festivals over the months of July and August.

With the warmer climes there's no shortage of events taking place across the island, be it on the beaches or inland.

Music lovers can enjoy a host of rock and pop bands playing at The Stepping Stone Festival, or for a more classical taste perhaps head to the Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival.

Whether it’s a family affair or a night out with friends, Jeju is packed with fun festivals for all ages and tastes.

To help you choose where to go, The Jeju Weekly has put together some of the best events in the coming weeks. The Stepping Stone Festival - Photo by Douglas Macdonald Stepping Stone Festival Enjoy some of the country’s best bands, fireworks, a flea market and various side and promotional events. When : 7/8-9

Where : Hamdeok Beach

Contact : 064-752-2225

Program: Musical performances, fireworks, a flea market, and more Midsummer Night Beach Festival - Photo by Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Midsummer Night Beach Festival Tapdong’s nightlife takes on a festive mood in the peak of summer. Around 50 bands and performers play various genres of music. When : 7/23-8/3

Where : Tapdong Jeju Beach Performance Hall, 2 Jungang Street, Jeju City

Contact : 064-728-2714

Programs: Classic, jazz, orchestra, opera, and more. Samyang Black Sand Beach - Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization Samyang Black Sand Beach Festival Samyang Beach is popular for black sand bathing and is well-known for its healing effects. You can also enjoy many cultural programs along the beach. When : 7/29-30

Where : Samyang Black Sand Beach, Samyang-dong, Jeju City

Contact : 064-728-4713

Programs : Black sand bathing, sand-castle building, exhibitions, musical performances, and more. Iho Tewoo Beach Festival - Photo by Jeju City Hall Iho Tewoo Beach Festival Iho Tewoo Beach is the nearest beach to Shin-Jeju. This festival aims to revitalize Jeju’s unique but disappearing fishing tradition in celebratory mood. When : 7/29-31

Where : Iho Tewoo Beach

Contact : 064-742-2501

Programs : Learn how to make and row a traditional boat (“tewoo”), wind surfing, fish-catching competition, and more. Gwakji Gwamul Beach - Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization Broccoli in “Batdam” at the Beach Broccoli, a specialty product of this seaside region, is celebrated at Gwakji Gwamul Beach. Visitors and residents meet in broccoli fields bordered by batdam (stone farmfield wall). When : 7/30

Where : Gwakji Gwamul Beach

Contact : 064-728-8814

Programs : Broccoli beach song festival, broccoli tasting, bare-hand fish catching, and more. Geumneung Beach - photo courtesy Jeju Tourism Organization Geumneung Wondam Festival Geumneung Beach is like a beautiful watercolor painting with a wide white sand beach and a backdrop of the lovely Biyang Island. You can learn about and experience Jeju’s traditional fishing practice of “wondam” (stone anchovy trap). When : 7/30-31

Where : Geumneung Beach, Hallim-eup, Jeju City

Contact : 064-796-2011

Programs : Singing contest, fireworks, Korean traditional music performance, bare-handed fish catching, and more. Pyoseon Haevichi Beach White Sand Festival - Photo by Seogwipo City Hall Pyoseon Haevichi Beach White Sand Festival

Pyoseon Haevichi Beach boasts the widest stretch of white sand on Jeju. You can enjoy beautiful nature as well as regional specialties and traditional practices. When : 7/30-31

Where : Pyoseon Haevichi Beach, Seogwipo City

Contact : 064-787-6624

Programs : Music concerts, children’s drawing, bare-handed fish catching, and more. Donnaeko - Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization The 3rd Donnaeko Mandarin Duck Festival If you are looking for a cool place during the hot Jeju summer, we recommend you come to Donnaeko Mandarin Duck Festival. Donnaeko where clean water flows and trees providing shade exist, is waiting for you. When : 7/30-31

Where : Donnaeko plaza

Contact : 064-760-4651

Program: Samulnori performance, Jeju language quiz show, singing contest, and more. Yerae-dong - Photo by Seogwipo City Hall Yerae Eco Village Experience Festival Yerae is an ecovillage that maintains the traditional farming and fishing village of Jeju, located nearby Jungmun Resort Complex. You can cool off from summer’s crashing heatwave with the town’s “Nonjitmul” or cold-water spring, bubbling up from below. When : 8/6-7

Where : Nonjitmul and Daewangsu River area at Yerae coastal road, Seogwipo-si

Contact : 064-760-4861

Programs : Eco-experience, firefly watching, fish catching, and more. Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival - Photo by Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival Organizing Committee Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival [JIWEF] JIWEF presents you with the golden echo of wind instruments throughout Jeju island. It boasts of both its scale and splendor, as well as its 20-year history. When : 8/8-16

Where : Jeju Seaside Arts Center in Tapdong, Jeju city

Contact : 064-722-8704

Programs : Wind instruments, public concerts, world-renowned artists, and more. Dodu-dong - Photo by Jeju City Hall Dodu Oraemul Festival Beat the summer heat with the cold spring water of Oraemul or under the shaded stalls where crafts and activities are held. It is a summer festival that both tourists and residents can enjoy together. When : 8/12-14

Where : Oraemul, Dodu 1-dong, Jeju City

Contact : 064-728-4965

Programs : Fireworks, movie, sailing, water performances, fish catching, photo exhibitions, and more. Soesokkak - Photo by Seogwipo City Hall Environment-loving Soesokkak Black Sand Festival Soesokkak is one of the lesser explored attractions of Seogwipo and also a national historic site of Korea. Deep water, oddly-formed rocks, strangely-shaped stones and a dense pine tree forest welcome you. When : 8/13-14

Where : Soesokkak beach, Hyodong-dong and Hahyo port, Seogwipo City

Contact : 064-760-4626

Programs : Tube-swimming race, swim fins race, bare-handed fish catching, walking village olle, singing contest, and more.