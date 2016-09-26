All photos by Douglas Macdonald ▲ The 13th Stepping Stone Festival - Photo by Douglas Macdonald A beach party atmosphere returned to Hamdeok Beach, Jeju, for the 13th Stepping Stone Festival on July 8-9. Hundreds of music lovers attended the two-day celebration of some of Korea's finest live indie bands amid a scenic summer-time backdrop of sun and sand. High-spirited party-goers were basked in warm temperatures noon and night as more than a dozen bands and performers took to the Sunset Stage over the weekend. ▲ The 13th Stepping Stone Festival - Photo by Douglas Macdonald The raised platform was a new addition to this year's festival and one that proved aptly named as the sun sank over the shoreline horizon on Friday (July 8), bathing music fans in warm pink and purple glows. The free festival got under way at 7pm with a melting pot of lively acts, including Latino and reggae tunes from South Carnival. The nine member band filled the stage to perform a lively set, culminating in a well received rendition of popular Mexican folk song La Bamba. As night fell and the fireworks flew, it was left to Tex & Sun Flower Seed to inject some ska-punk sounds into the fray. The 13th Stepping Stone Festival - Photo by Douglas Macdonald As the audience numbers swelled, so too did the festivities with increasing numbers of delighted music lovers dancing among the crowd. The festivities marked a welcome return to the beachfront where impromptu beach volleyball sessions and picnics were sound-tracked by events on stage. It was a stark contrast to 2015’s event when rain forced the festival indoors. While last year's indoor diversion may not have dampened everyone's spirits, this year's event was undoubtedly a warmer and, arguably, a more welcoming one. Rudieska’s energetic show reminded the crowd just why the festival thrives as an outdoor event, before Cool Wise Man added to the evening's celebratory vibes with their lively horn-section. ▲ The 13th Stepping Stone Festival returned to Hamdeok Beach, Jeju - Photo by Douglas Macdonald Yet, it wasn’t just about the music. More entertainment came from sidestalls providing funfair-style attractions, neon-lit horse-drawn carriage rides and beach activities. Meanwhile restaurants, cafes and bars stayed open late to serve the swelling numbers of beachparty-goers. The festival returned on Saturday at 4pm with a slew of rock and garage bands turning up the volume. Acts such as Hellivision, 57, Galaxy Express and the comically overlong-named Goonamguayeoridingstella ramping up the sound. Music fans basked in warm sun and sounds for the afternoon live acts with the celebrations continuing well into the night. A full review of the 13th Stepping Stone Festival, including interviews with bands, will appear soon.