JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2016.8.24 11:54
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • search icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
CommunityEvents
Beach party vibes return for 13th Stepping Stone FestivalHamdeok Beach, Jeju, July 8-9
Matt Collison  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2016.07.13  16:47:51
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn

All photos by Douglas Macdonald

   
▲ The 13th Stepping Stone Festival - Photo by Douglas Macdonald

A beach party atmosphere returned to Hamdeok Beach, Jeju, for the 13th Stepping Stone Festival on July 8-9.

Hundreds of music lovers attended the two-day celebration of some of Korea's finest live indie bands amid a scenic summer-time backdrop of sun and sand.

High-spirited party-goers were basked in warm temperatures noon and night as more than a dozen bands and performers took to the Sunset Stage over the weekend.

   
▲ The 13th Stepping Stone Festival - Photo by Douglas Macdonald

The raised platform was a new addition to this year's festival and one that proved aptly named as the sun sank over the shoreline horizon on Friday (July 8), bathing music fans in warm pink and purple glows.

The free festival got under way at 7pm with a melting pot of lively acts, including Latino and reggae tunes from South Carnival.

The nine member band filled the stage to perform a lively set, culminating in a well received rendition of popular Mexican folk song La Bamba.

As night fell and the fireworks flew, it was left to Tex & Sun Flower Seed to inject some ska-punk sounds into the fray.

   
The 13th Stepping Stone Festival - Photo by Douglas Macdonald

As the audience numbers swelled, so too did the festivities with increasing numbers of delighted music lovers dancing among the crowd.

The festivities marked a welcome return to the beachfront where impromptu beach volleyball sessions and picnics were sound-tracked by events on stage. It was a stark contrast to 2015’s event when rain forced the festival indoors.

While last year's indoor diversion may not have dampened everyone's spirits, this year's event was undoubtedly a warmer and, arguably, a more welcoming one.

Rudieska’s energetic show reminded the crowd just why the festival thrives as an outdoor event, before Cool Wise Man added to the evening's celebratory vibes with their lively horn-section. 

 

   
▲ The 13th Stepping Stone Festival returned to Hamdeok Beach, Jeju - Photo by Douglas Macdonald

Yet, it wasn’t just about the music. More entertainment came from sidestalls providing funfair-style attractions, neon-lit horse-drawn carriage rides and beach activities. Meanwhile restaurants, cafes and bars stayed open late to serve the swelling numbers of beachparty-goers.  

The festival returned on Saturday at 4pm with a slew of rock and garage bands turning up the volume. Acts such as Hellivision, 57, Galaxy Express and the comically overlong-named  Goonamguayeoridingstella ramping up the sound.

Music fans basked in warm sun and sounds for the afternoon live acts with the celebrations continuing well into the night.

A full review of the 13th Stepping Stone Festival, including interviews with bands, will appear soon.
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Song Jung Hee
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트