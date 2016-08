An exhibition displaying the work of four young Jeju artists has been extended by two weeks.

Dashing through Youth showcases different perspectives of Jeju in fine art by Kim Su yeon, Park Ju ae, Oh Min su and Oh Sang youl.

It is the second series of the exhibition, which runs until July 17 at Jeju Museum of Art.

Date: May 3- July 17

Venue: Jeju Museum of Art, 제주도립미술관

Standing Exhibition Hall

680-7 Yeon-dong, Jeju-si, Jeju-do

064-710-4300