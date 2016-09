▲ Pictogram Plus by Younghoon Haam - Photo courtesy Jeju Museum of Art This contemporary art and design exhibition displays a series of pictogram-styled artwork by artist and pictographer Younghoon Haam. It runs until Sunday, July 31 at Jeju Museum of Art in Jeju City. Event: Pictogram Plus Time and date: 9am - 8pm April 26-July 31 Venue: Jeju Museum of Art 제주도립미술관 680-7 Yeon-dong, Jeju-si, Jeju-do 064-710-4300 ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)

All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.