▲Dongbaekdongsan is one of Jeju's Ramsar sites Photo by Cat Lever.

A wetland area of Jeju could be protected as an internationally recognised conservation site.

Jeju Self Governing Province is seeking Ramsar Wetland City designation for Jocheon-eup, according to a report by KCTV News.

A 120 million KRW sum will set aside for spending to ensure the area meets requirements for the protection status.

Residents will be encouraged to reduce household waste in wetland preservation areas and save water.

Meanwhile farmers will receive new training in environmentally friendly agricultural methods.

The wetland is one of five potential sites in Korea bidding for Ramsar Wetland City status.

The Ministry of Environment will pick its preferred applicant for the designation in July 2017.

Jeju already has four Ramsar wetland sites, designated to promote wise use of endangered wetland habitats. These are Mulyeongari Oreum, 1100-goji Wetland, Muljangori Oreum, and Dongbaekdongsan.

But, if successful, Jocheon will be the first place Ramsar Wetland City status has been awarded on the island.