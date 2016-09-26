JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2016.9.26 17:56
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • search icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
CultureEvents
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screeningJeju Movie Culture and Arts Center, Tapdong, Jeju City
The Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2016.07.14  18:24:12
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn
   
▲ Dolphins and I was filmed on the Jeju coast - Photo courtesy Hot Pink Dolphins

A film which tells the story of one group's encounters with Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins around the Jeju coastline is to be screened.

Dolphins and I will be shown at Jeju Movie Culture and Arts Center on July 21.

The documentary is the work of marine environmental group Hot Pink Dolphins who used underwater photography and other filming techniques to capture the mammals on camera. 

The one-hour documentary, which had its first screening at the Environmental Film Festival in Seoul, will be screened at 7pm followed by a talk at 8pm.
 

Date: Thursday, July 21 - screening 7pm, talk 8pm
Place: Jeju Culture and Arts Center 
1298-16 ildo 1-dong , Jeju City
Tel. 064-756-5959

 
   
 

 
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Song Jung Hee
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트