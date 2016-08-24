'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening

▲ Dolphins and I was filmed on the Jeju coast - Photo courtesy Hot Pink Dolphins

A film which tells the story of one group's encounters with Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins around the Jeju coastline is to be screened.

Dolphins and I will be shown at Jeju Movie Culture and Arts Center on July 21.

The documentary is the work of marine environmental group Hot Pink Dolphins who used underwater photography and other filming techniques to capture the mammals on camera.

The one-hour documentary, which had its first screening at the Environmental Film Festival in Seoul, will be screened at 7pm followed by a talk at 8pm.

Date: Thursday, July 21 - screening 7pm, talk 8pm