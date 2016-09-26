JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2016.9.26 17:56
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • search icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsEnvironment
Jeju farmers swap tangerines for sun raysCitrus farmers are making the switch to solar power
The Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2016.07.15  10:55:31
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn
   
▲ A citrus fruit harvester - Photo by Douglas Macdonald 

A plan to swap tangerines for solar power on Jeju has so far proven popular among the island's citrus farmers.

According to a report by Korea Bizwire, 164 farmers have applied to a new scheme, launched by Jeju Special Self Governing Province on July 11, to turn citrus farms into land for renewable energy supply.

A  total of 1.2 million square meters of land has been registered for solar power production. This would generate an expected 80.7 MW of electricity, the report says, far exceeding the Province's early expectations.

In line with its carbon-free 2030 goal, The Provincial Government aims to have 5.1 million square meters of land marked for the renewable energy source over the next 13 years. This will bring in an aggregate power output of 340 MW.

Jeju has about 22,000 citrus farms producing the island's much loved tangerines.

It is hoped the scheme, which offers a 20-year guaranteed fixed income, will prove very attractive to farmers.

By gathering the sun's rays and selling the generated electricity, farmers on an average-sized farm could receive 4,000 won profits per square meter of land, says Jeju Provincial Government. This is a little more than three times the profit they would receive from picking tangerines.

The Provincial Government says the scheme will reduce labour costs and tackle the problem of overproduction of tangerines, many of which go unharvested due to a shortage of farm workers willing or able to pick them.

Further, it will help the island achieve its 2030 carbon-free target and bring a guaranteed income to many of the island's residents, the local authority said.

Once land has been finalised for the operation, construction on the solar power facilities is expected to begin immediately in time for a 2017 start.

Contracts for successful applicants will be signed after companies have been recruited and electricity pricing is agreed.

Successful bidders will need to cover expenses and guarantee net profits of at least 50 million won for the next 20 years for a 1 MW power plant.

Engineering Procurement Construction firms along with financial institutions and local companies will jointly oversee operations on power plants.
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Song Jung Hee
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트