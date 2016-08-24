JEJU WEEKLY

Going for gold in Jeju 'Olympics'Salgoce bring the Games to Jeju's City Hall
Matt Collison  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2016.07.20  16:18:31
▲ Salgoce held a Jeju 2016 Olympics in City Hall, Jeju City - Photo by Douglas Macdonald
 
The Olympic Games has seen many new sports considered for inclusion over its history - but a blindfolded race on a Friday night in City Hall is unlikely to be one of them.

Of course, that wouldn't stop performing arts group Salgoce, who took to Jeju City for a zany send-up of the global sporting tournament.
 
Preceding the inevitable triumphs and histrionics of Rio 2016 by a fortnight, the troupe brought their own sporting theatrics to Jungang-ro at 9pm on July 15.
 
Ruben Garcia, Go Sugata, Aska Yamada, Ko Hey and Matthieu Durin donned sweatbands and sportswear to go for gold.
 
Amused bystanders watched from bars and restaurants, while an opening ceremony featuring an 'Olympic' flame was paraded through the City Hall side streets, cameraman and commentator in tow. 
 
With Byung-Kwan Chae on referee duties, the games included a slow-motion 'sprint', 'horse-riding', badminton on the 1131 route and a blind-folded race down a bustling City Hall side street.
 
Durin, best known for his pyrotechnic juggling acts, won the coveted gold medal.
 
   

   

   

 
   
 
 		  

 

   
   

 

   

 

   

     
 
 

 


