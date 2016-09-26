JEJU WEEKLY

Travel
In Pictures: Jeju in AugustA look at some of the best places to visit, festivals to experience and food to try in Jeju during August
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2016.08.05  14:57:59
Marine Sports 

   
 

Paragliding
Feel the wind in your hair as you soar through the summer sky. Jeju has some great paragliding spots located throughout the island and it is a must do activity for the adventurous traveller.

Food 

   
 

Seafood cold noodle soup
Made with some of Jeju’s freshest seafood, this cold dish is sure to cool you down on a hot summer day. The spice, ice and noodles combine with the raw fish to create a refreshing dish unlike any other.

Event 

   
 

2016 Asia Cruise Forum
The 2016 Asia Cruise Forum will see some of the heavyweights from the Asia cruise industry converge on Jeju. Here they will discuss the ‘Vision for the Future of the Asia Cruise Industry’. The forum will be held from August 8 till August 27 at Maison Glad Jeju.

Festival  

   
 

Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival
Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival presents you with the golden echo of wind instruments from throughout Jeju island. The festival boasts of both its scale and its splendor, as well as its 20-year history. The festival will be held from August 8 until August 16 at Jeju Seaside Arts Center in Tapdong.

Must Visit Places 

   
 

Donnaeko
Hidden deep in the forest, this fresh water pool and waterfall is the perfect place to rest and relax. The daring amongst us may be tempted to take a plunge in the tempting water, although be warned, the water flows straight from Mount Halla and even in the heat of summer is icy cold.

   
 

Jeju Jeolmul Natural Forest Resort

This stunning forest resort is located on Jeolmul Oreum. If the beauty of the Japanese Cedar forest isn’t enough to set the heart racing, then the views from the top of the 697m high oreum certainly will be!
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
