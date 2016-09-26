Marine Sports Paragliding

Feel the wind in your hair as you soar through the summer sky. Jeju has some great paragliding spots located throughout the island and it is a must do activity for the adventurous traveller.



Food Seafood cold noodle soup

Made with some of Jeju’s freshest seafood, this cold dish is sure to cool you down on a hot summer day. The spice, ice and noodles combine with the raw fish to create a refreshing dish unlike any other. Event 2016 Asia Cruise Forum

The 2016 Asia Cruise Forum will see some of the heavyweights from the Asia cruise industry converge on Jeju. Here they will discuss the ‘Vision for the Future of the Asia Cruise Industry’. The forum will be held from August 8 till August 27 at Maison Glad Jeju. Festival Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival

Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival presents you with the golden echo of wind instruments from throughout Jeju island. The festival boasts of both its scale and its splendor, as well as its 20-year history. The festival will be held from August 8 until August 16 at Jeju Seaside Arts Center in Tapdong. Must Visit Places Donnaeko

Hidden deep in the forest, this fresh water pool and waterfall is the perfect place to rest and relax. The daring amongst us may be tempted to take a plunge in the tempting water, although be warned, the water flows straight from Mount Halla and even in the heat of summer is icy cold. Jeju Jeolmul Natural Forest Resort This stunning forest resort is located on Jeolmul Oreum. If the beauty of the Japanese Cedar forest isn’t enough to set the heart racing, then the views from the top of the 697m high oreum certainly will be!