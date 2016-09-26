Jeju beach activities and marine sports

With the hot summer upon us, now is a great time to head to Jeju's beaches where a host of marine sports await. Snorkeling and scuba-diving are great ways to explore the sea-life lurking in the island’s subtropical waters. Kayaking offers both a fun way to exercise your arm muscles and an opportunity to get away from it all among the ocean waves. For those who prefer some wind behind their sails or more extreme water sports, Jeju is the perfect place to have a go at kiteboarding, surfing or windsurfing. The Jeju Weekly has put together this guide encompassing many of the island’s best marine sports and where to do them this August. Kayaking Kayaking is a great way to explore the Jeju coastline and discover its hidden or less accessible areas. There are numerous places dotted about the island to rent equipment. In addition to regular kayaks, some places hire the transparent bottom variety and pedal boats. Jeju Sea Leisure (JSL)

Aewol and Woljeong-ri Beach

Rent a transparent kayak and see the water below, lifejackets provided

2549 Aewol-ri

Aewol-eup, Jeju-si

Rental: 20,000won for 2 people - 30 mins

064-743-0051 Kiteboarding A bit like flying a kite - but on a surfboard.

This Hawaiian sport is gaining popularity among marine sport enthusiasts. With Jeju's abundant wind, the island is the perfect place to give it a try. Stagehouse

Jongdal-ri 611, Gujwa-eup, Jeju City

010 9169 2464

cafe.daum.net/stagejeju Snorkelling Grab a mask, fins and snorkel and jump in the water. There are many safe snorkelling spots around Jeju for all ages and abilities to enjoy. What’s more, snorkeling provides a fun and relatively inexpensive way to enjoy Jeju beneath the waves. Hwanguji Coast Hwanguji Coast, Seogwipo is situated near Oedolgae rock along Olle course No. 7.

This hidden, scenic spot offers safe snorkeling in natural swimming pools by the beautiful coastal setting of Hwanguji. Here you can swim in pools nestled between the rocks and cliffs. There is no sand, only rocks, so protective footwear is advised. Panpo Port Panpo Port, by Mega Resort, on the north-western coast of Jeju can be a popular place to get to grips with snorkeling. The harbour walls mean the waves are never too choppy so it is a good place for beginners. Scuba-diving Ralf Deutsch who runs Big Blue 33 dive shop in Seogwipo says Jeju offers a surprising soft coral paradise - and many divers would agree. With colourful tropical fish to be spotted among the coral, the island’s underwater world has been likened to that of the Red Sea. In addition, diving among Jeju’s submerged black rocks and kelp makes for a unique diving experience. Big Blue 33, near Seogwipo-si harbor

Sogwi - Dong 65-13, Sogwipo-si

064-733 1733 or 019-9755 1733

Ralf Deutsch dive shop offers scuba adventures to certified divers and to those with no experience.

Instructors speak Korean, English and German.

The shop also offers a five-day NAUI certification course for groups of five or more and even a three-week diving vacation on Jeju. Surfing Jeju’s claim as the Hawaii of Korea wouldn’t stand up without an abundance of surfing. Happily, there is no shortage of waves thanks to a variety of ocean currents. As well as Jeju’s surf community, surfers from the mainland and Japan come to enjoy the beach sport. Popular surfing spots include Jungmun, Sagye, Woljeong and Iho Tewoo beaches. Surf schools and equipment hire: Jeju Surfing School Jungmun-dong, 2081-5, Seogwipo-si

010-7275-2725

http://www.jejusurf.com Bagus Surfing School

Sagye-ri, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si

010-8661-9437

http://cafe.naver.com/bagussurf Wind-surfing If there’s one marine sport most suited to Jeju and its abundance of wind and water - windsurfing could take up the mantle. While the blustery winter months are an optimum time for hardy surfers, one could be forgiven for waiting till the summer to ride the wind and waves. On the east side of the island, Jeju Zooty Club in Seongsan-eup provides equipment and lessons. It also sells and repairs equipment. Jeju Zooty Club

56 Seopjikoji-ro, Seongsan-eup, Seogwipo-si,

010-4789-1118