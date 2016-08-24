JEJU WEEKLY

Jeju Music Festival 2016Jeju Stone Park will be the cultural backdrop for the first Jeju Music Festival
The Jeju Weekly
승인 2016.08.13
▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Tourism Organization
Live music and mythology will be in the mix with the launch of the Jeju Music Festival later this month.
 
Jeju Stone Park is the unique setting for the free, inaugural outdoor event taking place August 27-28. 
 
The two days of live music begins at 3pm on the Saturday (August 27) with the theme Songs of Jeju Summer and will feature bands Daybrake, Ulala Session, Younha, Epik High, Incredivle and Flowsik.
 
   
▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Tourism Organization
Songs of Jeju's dream is the theme for Sunday's line-up when Oriental Shocus, Soran and Gukkasten perform live from 2pm.
 
The event, which will be free to enter and will have shuttle buses operating from Jeju City to Jeju Stone Park, includes stalls with vendors selling local crafts and produce. 
 
The park seems a particularly appropriate venue for a rock and pop music festival since it tells the historical and mythological story of Jeju in rock form.
   
▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Tourism Organization
The stones will form the backdrop to another type of 'rock' as the sounds of singers, guitars, drums and more fill the outdoor arena.
 
Show organizer Jeju Tourism Organization (JTO) said it hopes to see the festival grow to attract an international crowd.
 
A JTO spokesperson said: “Starting from this first Jeju Music Festival, we will make progress on the size and contents of the festival to satisfy international and national tourists and contribute to actual local economy further.” 
 
For a detailed event schedule visit Jeju Music Festival website www.jejumusicfestival.com.

Shuttle Bus Operation

   
 


