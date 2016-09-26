Arirang Radio to Hold Concert Marking Its 13th Founding Anniversary on Sept. 3

▲ Performers for the concert Photo courtesy Arirang Radio

Arirang Radio will hold a concert on September 3 marking the 13th anniversary of its founding.

The concert will feature many renowned singers such as Kim Tae-woo (G.O.D.), singer/songwriter Kim Bo-kyung and traditional Korean music singer Song So-hee.

Other performers include group JJCC, which was founded by globally renowned star Jackie Chan, as well as ska-band South Carnival representing Jeju Island.

The performers are expected to show the essence of live performance.

The concert will be hosted by Arirang Radio's K-Poppin' DJ Isak and Eddy of JJCC.

The concert will take place on September 3 at 7PM at the Tapdong Seaside Amphitheater in Jeju against a scenic coastal background underscoring the beauty of midsummer nights on Jeju Island.

Performers: Kim Tae-woo, Kim Bo-kyung, Song So-hee, JJCC, South Carnival

Hosts: Isak, Eddy (JJCC)

Date: Sept. 3, 7PM

Venue: Tapdong Seaside Amphitheater, Jeju