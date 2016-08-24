Byun Wol-ryong: The Master Returns to the Bosom of His Motherland

Byun Wol-ryong was a Korean artist who was born in and spent most of his life in Russia. After showing much artistic potential at a young age he gained acceptance into the prestigious Leningrad Institute for Painting, Sculpture, and Architecture where he later spent 35 years as a professor.

Despite not being well known in Korea during his lifetime, he is slowly starting to gain popularity due to a number of recent exhibitions held in Korea.

His work includes oil paintings, etchings, lithographs and drawings and despite him spending his whole life in Russia, there is a strong Korean theme found in much of his work.

The exhibition at the Jeju Museum of Art will run until October 30 and will showcase around 220 of his works.

Aug 5 (Fri) to Oct 30 (Sun)

Jeju Museum of Art

064 710 4300