Natural dried fruit blended green tea prototypes

▲ Jeju Blending Green Tea - Photo courtesy Headline Jeju In the world tea market, blended teas are becoming popular as they add new smells and flavors to conventional teas. As such, people on Jeju are interested in the launch of specially blended tea prototypes that combine Jeju green tea with natural dried fruits grown on Jeju.



On the afternoon of August 14, a seminar titled Blended Green Tea Prototype Announcement and Marketing was held in the Jeju Kal Hotel. ▲ Jeju Blending Green Tea - Photo courtesy Headline Jeju This seminar was the first time Jeju’s blended tea was shown to the public. This tea is special as it is a blend of green tea grown on Jeju as well as dried fruits that are produced using a special drying technology that retains the original fruits' tastes and colors. The first prototypes shown in this seminar were red beet blended green tea, hallabong blended green tea, and yuja blended green tea. With help from IPET (Korean Institution of Planning and Evaluation for Technology in Food, Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries), research has been ongoing since August 2014 on the use of Jeju agri-food and organic green tea to create blended teas that benefit the immune system and also have a delicious natural fruit flavor. Since then, the agricultural corporation Farm Plus (Seongcheol Jang,CEO), created a range of natural dried fruit snacks called Fruinack. ▲ Seongcheol Jang(CEO) is giving a presentation - Photo courtesy Headline Jeju They were assisted on the project by the Industry Academic Cooperation Foundation at Jeju National University (Professor Yeonghon Ji,Research Director) and the Gyeongdeok Cooperation Institution. The seminar was attended by many people from within the food and tea industry including Research Institution of Jeju Regional Cuisine Preservation Director Yongji Yang, Cheju National University Department of Applied Economics professor Seongbo Ko, Jeju tourism special local product wholesale distribution enterprise manager Yongje Seong, Tea Association of Korea CEO Seungho Jung and Headline Jeju CEO Cheolsu Yoon. Professor Ji’s team joined the event as a cooperating institution and he shared the results of their research into the effects the teas had on the immune system over the past 2 years. They found that hallabong and yuja gave real improvements to the participant's immune systems. Because of this, he suggested that the product has future potential in the tea market with the correct patent registration and a marketing campaign that highlights the tea’s benefits to the immune system. Research and Development project chief researcher Seongcheol Jang also gave a presentation. His presentation pointed out that the most difficult part of the research was discovering the optimum ratio of dried fruit and green tea. “We have to continue to find the optimum blended ratio based on each fruit.” He stated that one future obstacle is setting a competitive pricing range. Because of this, he wants to create a competitive product and expand it to the consumer market. Jeju Regional Cuisine Preservation Director Yongjin Yang said "in the past few years we have been trying to to make dried fruit like Jeju tangerine or dried persimmon. Farm Plus were able to make Fruinack, dried fruit snacks made with Jeju tangerines. As well as this, they also developed a blended tea which contains dried fruits.“ He showed encouraging responses in using the natural dried fruit as a derivative product. Yang was surprised by the strong taste of the red beet in the blended red beet green tea. He also mentioned that it could be a good opportunity to develop blended red tea in the future. Yongje Seong, the CEO of Jeju Tourism Special Local Product Distribution Enterprise claimed “In wholesale distribution, the Jeju tourism special local produce tea market is quite small. The only popular ones are orange peel tea and yellow lacquer tea. It is a unique idea to mix more than two kinds of teas. More importantly, hallabong and yuja are Jeju local products. That's why it is important to set a competitive price.” Professor Ko stated that the publicity of the functions of the dried fruits is very important. “Using a marketing strategy that appeals to the consumer's tastes and publicizes the functions of the tea will increase the chances of the products being a success.” “The promotion of the benefits of the plants grown naturally on Jeju is needed. Using popular fruits as the basic ingredient for product development is important. Doing this will make market accessibility easier in the future. " Professor Ji explained the specific function of the dried fruits “yuja is excellent at improving the function of our immune system as well as helping to prevent cancer. It is also effective in the treatment of coughs and asthma. Beet is good for blood circulation which makes it effective in anemia treatments." Tea Association of Korea CEO Seongho Jung stated “The trend of the teatox has attracted consumer attention in recent years. Teatox has the function of detoxification. To link Jeju special local products with the benefits of a teatox will be an effective marketing strategy. Like rooibos tea from South Africa, I believe green tea blended with dried fruit will become a product that represents Jeju throughout the world." The last presenter Yoon said “I can still feel the taste of the tea I drank at the beginning of the seminar. We should create a specific program for Jeju tertiary industries. Especially as we have to set the target of our product and have to establish a sales promotion marketing strategy. In addition, using media exposure in marketing should be more systematic." The lead researcher of this project, Jang stated “we will continuously develop products using Farm Plus's taste remain drying technology. We hope the blended green tea will be loved by our customers." ▲ A participant is tasting one of the product - Photo courtesy Headline Jeju Jeju farm plus--Fruitnack In September 2013, Farm Plus created a natural drying fruit snack called Fruisnack and started to sell them. Fruisnack is the combination of two words fruit and Snack. The dried fruits retain the taste and colour of the original fruit and there are no additives. Using the newest drying technology to maintain the original taste, colour and smell, Fruitsnask is well known as a healthy, natural and tasty product.