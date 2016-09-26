JEJU WEEKLY

Join the Cycling Festival for Free!Foreigner applicants enjoy a host of amazing benefits!
Jeju Weekly
▲ Photo courtesy Jeju City Hall

Are you a foreigner? Can you ride a bike?
Join the Jeju International Cycling Festival!
Sunday, October 2nd

No bike? No problem!
No clothes? No problem!
No sunglasses? No food?
No problem!

Free Lunch
Free Bike Rentals
Free Cycling Shirt
Free Sunglasses (a ₩190,000 value)
And No Participation Fee for the Non-Competition Tour!

This is an exclusive offer from the Jeju Tourism Organisation, so be one of the first 200 foreigners who submit applications to join the fun!

The application deadline for the 30 km non-competitive tour is September 30th. It’s free and you get all sorts of free stuff!

The application deadline for the 60 km competitive tour is September 27th, plus a ₩40,000 entrance fee. The 60 km tour is a 3 hour loop. First place winners receive ₩300,000; Second place, ₩200,000; and Third place, ₩100,000 in each sub-category for age and gender.

Please help to make this international event a success!

Email your name, birthday (with year), and phone number to editor@jejuweekly.com.

We’ll do the rest!

 

 

 
© Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
