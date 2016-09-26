▲ Photo courtesy Jeju City Hall

Are you a foreigner? Can you ride a bike?

Join the Jeju International Cycling Festival!

Sunday, October 2nd

No bike? No problem!

No clothes? No problem!

No sunglasses? No food?

No problem!

Free Lunch

Free Bike Rentals

Free Cycling Shirt

Free Sunglasses (a ₩190,000 value)

And No Participation Fee for the Non-Competition Tour!

This is an exclusive offer from the Jeju Tourism Organisation, so be one of the first 200 foreigners who submit applications to join the fun!

The application deadline for the 30 km non-competitive tour is September 30th. It’s free and you get all sorts of free stuff!

The application deadline for the 60 km competitive tour is September 27th, plus a ₩40,000 entrance fee. The 60 km tour is a 3 hour loop. First place winners receive ₩300,000; Second place, ₩200,000; and Third place, ₩100,000 in each sub-category for age and gender.

Please help to make this international event a success!

Email your name, birthday (with year), and phone number to editor@jejuweekly.com.



We’ll do the rest!