The JDC Global Festival is looking for anyone interested in making and selling international foods for their Global Street food event on October 15th.

Applications are due October 5th. There are no fees. Booths, tables, chairs, electricity, and a handsome allowance provided. All profits go to the person making and selling the food. Specific inquires should be directed to the Global Festival Administrative Office (contact details on poster).

This offer is available to foreigners and residents alike, regardless of race, color, or creed. Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to eat foods from around the world!