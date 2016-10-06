JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2016.10.6 10:38
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • search icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Culture
Exhibition review: Wind, the Sound of EulaliaPark Gwang-jin’s exhibition highlights the full beauty of Jeju’s eulalia
Thai An Kim  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2016.10.06  10:25:31
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn
   
▲ Park Gwang-jin puts his heart into painting different perspectives of Eulalia Photo by The Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art

Some of the most beautiful fall sceneries in Jeju are the fields of Eulalia swaying in the wind.

Whether you are driving along the coast or climbing one of Jeju’s many oreums, you can see this familiar foliage, also known as silver grass.

Artist Park Gwang-jin captured this autumnal beauty in a series of paintings called ‘Wind, the Sound of Eulalia.’

Wind is a natural element and its physical form is hidden to the naked eye. Yet we can feel its movement and observe the way it affects everything it touches.

In Park’s paintings, one can see the effect of the wind on the Eulalia. Whether it is a strong force bending the silver grass with its power, or a soft whisper gently caressing the blades, the wind makes music as it intertwines with the grass.

Can your heart hear a symphony or a lullaby?

Like a photographer who focuses on one subject with different camera lenses and angles, Park Gwang-jin puts his heart into painting different perspectives of Eulalia.

   
▲ Fields of Eulalia are a common site in Jeju's fall Photo by The Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art

One image shows fields of silver grass where each plant is just a stroke and a dot that blends into one another, while the next one highlights individual Eulalia in full bloom, tempting you to reach into the painting and feel the soft blossoms with your fingertips.

Besides painting silver grass in its natural habitat, Park Gwang-jin also plays around with geometric shapes and patterns. By contrasting black and white lines with his golden palette, Park brings a contemporary flair to his western-style painting.

Since all the artworks are on the same topic, I had to carefully observe each painting in detail in order to see its unique beauty.

When I took the time to be still and look at each canvas, I felt drawn to the Eulalia over and over again, because each piece captures a different aspect of silver grass.

Thank you Park Gwang-jin for making me fall in love with Jeju’s Eulalia once again.

Come to the Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art to see 'Wind, the Sound of Eulalia', where you are actually surrounded by the peaceful nature of Jeju while enjoying paintings of Jeju’s beautiful nature.

This exhibition opened last month and will run for one year until September 10, 2017.
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Song Jung Hee
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트