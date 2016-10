▲ JDC Global Festival Photo courtesy JDC JDC Global Festival 2016 Organized by Jeju Free International City Development Center (JDC) 11am-6pm, Saturday Dec. 15 at Jeju Global Education City Lots of events to encourage cultural interaction between Jeju’s different communities including performances and flea markets Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기 ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)

