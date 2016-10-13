▲ Sunrise Peak Photo courtesy Jeju Provincial Government

From the second half of 2017, hikers hoping to climb either Mount Halla or Sunrise Peak will be required to book in advance before doing so.

The reservation system will be used for all trails on Mount Halla as well as the one route to the top of Sunrise Peak.

The news comes after the Jeju Provincial Government took advice from 25 experts about how to protect the value of the island’s natural sites.

In order to start moving forward with the visitor reservation system, research will be done into the total number of visitors, the likely number of no-shows as well as how best to introduce the system.

Other places in Korea that use a reservation system include Jirisan, the second tallest mountain in Korea, Bukhansan in Seoul and Daegeumgul cave in Gangwon-do.

Also, another Jeju UNESCO heritage site, Geomun Oreum, already has a reservation system in place. This system allows 100 people to visit during the week and 200 on weekends and holidays.

The plan isn't likely to go ahead without some conflict, however. Due to the expected decrease in the number of visitors to Sunrise Peak, there could be some opposition from local businesses.

As such, plans have been made to gather and discuss the opinions of residents to work out how best to implement the reservation system.

There has been a general pattern of increasing visitors to the Hallasan national park recently with the number of visitors increasing from 1,134,316 visitors in 2012 to 1,255,731 visitors in 2015.

Visitors to Sunrise Peak have followed a similar trend going from 2,455,020 visitors in 2011 to over three million in 2015.

The introduction of a reservation system would likely see a decrease in the number of visitors to both sites.