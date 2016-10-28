JEJU WEEKLY

Ken Myszka talks foodA free talk on local ingredients and healthy food
2016.10.28
▲ Ken Myszka Photo courtesy Jeju Olle

He’s an American who’s active on the island. He worked at one of the top restaurants in Las Vegas as a chef. He also spent time as a farmer in Illinois. And now Ken Myszka is going to discuss the importance of ingredients from Jeju and making healthy cuisine.

Free Admission!

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 7 t0 9 p.m. at Ganse Lounge. 
Image of Jeju

