Ken Myszka Photo courtesy Jeju Olle He's an American who's active on the island. He worked at one of the top restaurants in Las Vegas as a chef. He also spent time as a farmer in Illinois. And now Ken Myszka is going to discuss the importance of ingredients from Jeju and making healthy cuisine. Free Admission! Sunday, Oct. 30 from 7 t0 9 p.m. at Ganse Lounge.

