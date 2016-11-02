JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2016.11.2 10:30
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • search icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
CommunityEvents
Inside the expats studioAn evening of music, broadcast, and giveaways
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2016.11.02  10:11:20
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn
   

 

Arirang Radio invites you to its open studio broadcast for Jeju expats, Saturday, Nov. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the main hall of the Jeju National Museum.

We have an awesome program in store, including performances by alt-rock band Huckleberry Finn, singer-songwriter Cho Hyung Woo, and the amazing Barberettes! We will also be hearing from a stellar lineup of Jeju-based expat musicians: The Hotboxers, Omar “Sbitar” Benassila, and The Specialists.

In addition to music, we will also have an interactive discussion segment with a guest panel, as well as special prizes for the audience. Look out for a chance to have your name written in Korean calligraphy, and the first 300 participants will receive a guidebook for living and traveling in Korea and Jeju.

If you want to join in the fun, please send an e-mail to expatsnight@arirang.com with the following information:

- Your full name
- The number of attendees (including yourself)
- A phone number (to confirm your identity at the venue)
- We would also love it if you participated in our optional “Song of My Life” segment. Tell us your ultimate favorite song and why you fell in love with it!

For more information, visit www.arirang.com or send questions to expatsnight@arirang.com.

[map]
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Song Jung Hee  | Youth policy: Kim gyong ho
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트