Arirang Radio invites you to its open studio broadcast for Jeju expats, Saturday, Nov. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the main hall of the Jeju National Museum.

We have an awesome program in store, including performances by alt-rock band Huckleberry Finn, singer-songwriter Cho Hyung Woo, and the amazing Barberettes! We will also be hearing from a stellar lineup of Jeju-based expat musicians: The Hotboxers, Omar “Sbitar” Benassila, and The Specialists.

In addition to music, we will also have an interactive discussion segment with a guest panel, as well as special prizes for the audience. Look out for a chance to have your name written in Korean calligraphy, and the first 300 participants will receive a guidebook for living and traveling in Korea and Jeju.

If you want to join in the fun, please send an e-mail to expatsnight@arirang.com with the following information:

- Your full name

- The number of attendees (including yourself)

- A phone number (to confirm your identity at the venue)

- We would also love it if you participated in our optional “Song of My Life” segment. Tell us your ultimate favorite song and why you fell in love with it!

For more information, visit www.arirang.com or send questions to expatsnight@arirang.com.



