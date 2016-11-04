▲ John William Waterhouse via Wikimedia Commons

Jeju Mermaids is an online community of women, for women, by women. It has a long history of creating a safe place for the women of Jeju to gather, discuss, and share. And on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jeju Mermaids will sponsor "Mermania". It's not a drinking party. It's a chance to hang out, make new friends, celebrate old ones, and embrace all that being a woman on this island entails!

Come out and enrich the already incredibly strong female community of Jeju. Join us for an evening of ladies only at The Bar near City Hall.