In pictures: Jeju in November

Festivals 16th Extreme South Yellowtail Festival The Extreme South Yellowtail Fish Festival is held from Nov. 17 to 20 at Moseulpo Harbor. It’s the best way to warm up as autumn cools down. You can catch yellowtail fish with your bare hands and then have it served up on a plate for you to eat raw, just like a local. ▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Yellowtail Fish Festival Event TEDxKIS Jeju TED.com is coming to Jeju! The TEDxKISJ event is an independently organized community-focused series of talks taking place on Nov. 26 at the KIS high school, Jeju campus. There will be six to eight TED-style presentations given by individuals from, or connected with, Jeju. Topics will include conservation, culture, community self-sufficiency, and leadership coaching. Tickets cost ₩50,000; students tickets ₩30,000. Go to www.tedxkisjeju.com and click “APPLY here”. ▲ Photo courtesy TedxKIS Jeju The 7th Jeju International Youth Forum The 7th Jeju International Youth Forum will be held in the MG Community Credit Cooperative Training Institute from Nov. 3 to 7 with local students and students from nine other countries. ▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Youth Forum Food Yellowtail Sashimi November is Yellowtail Season! The fresh, rich texture of Yellowtail Sashimi and a shot of Soju will cleanse your fatigue. ▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Must Visit Places Pink Muhly Grass Pink Muhly Grass - also known as “Pink Eulalia” - can be found at the Church of Sky, Norimae Park, and Kitchen Oz located in Hallim-eup, Hyeopjae-ro. Lose yourself amongst waves of this colorful grass as it undulates in mesmerizing Autumnal rhythms! ▲ Photo courtesy Kitchen Oz