  • Updated 2016.11.7 16:51
Travel
In pictures: Jeju in November
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2016.11.07  16:29:58
Festivals

16th Extreme South Yellowtail Festival

The Extreme South Yellowtail Fish Festival is held from Nov. 17 to 20 at Moseulpo Harbor. It’s the best way to warm up as autumn cools down. You can catch yellowtail fish with your bare hands and then have it served up on a plate for you to eat raw, just like a local. 

   
▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Yellowtail Fish Festival

Event

TEDxKIS Jeju

TED.com is coming to Jeju! The TEDxKISJ event is an independently organized community-focused series of talks taking place on Nov. 26 at the KIS high school, Jeju campus. There will be six to eight TED-style presentations given by individuals from, or connected with, Jeju. Topics will include conservation, culture, community self-sufficiency, and leadership coaching. Tickets cost ₩50,000; students tickets ₩30,000. Go to www.tedxkisjeju.com and click “APPLY here”.

   
▲ Photo courtesy TedxKIS Jeju

The 7th Jeju International Youth Forum

The 7th Jeju International Youth Forum will be held in the MG Community Credit Cooperative Training Institute from Nov. 3 to 7 with local students and students from nine other countries.

   
▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Youth Forum

 

Food

Yellowtail Sashimi

November is Yellowtail Season! The fresh, rich texture of Yellowtail Sashimi and a shot of Soju will cleanse your fatigue.

   
▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly

Must Visit Places

Pink Muhly Grass

Pink Muhly Grass - also known as “Pink Eulalia” - can be found at the Church of Sky, Norimae Park, and Kitchen Oz located in Hallim-eup, Hyeopjae-ro. Lose yourself amongst waves of this colorful grass as it undulates in mesmerizing Autumnal rhythms!

   
▲ Photo courtesy Kitchen Oz

 
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
365 Event
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
Image of Jeju

