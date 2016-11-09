▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Tourism Organization

An exciting new initiate is in the works! A support center for helping individual tourists will begin operations in June of next year.

A staff of ten will offer foreign language support in at the Jeju Tourism Support Center, which will be located in the Welcome Center building near the Shinjeju rotary and the Jeju Jungang Middle School.

The support center is intended to be a one-stop service for tourists, including a call center for both local and oversea tourists to report inconveniences during their excursion.

One major upgrade in handling reports of language difficulties, transportation problems, and price gouging, include plans for support teams that can be sent out into the field to provide immediate assistance. These field support teams will be grouped into pairs and begin trial operations in Baojian Street, Seongsan Ilchulbong, the Jungang Underground Shopping Center, and the Seogwipo Maeil Olle Market.

The Jeju government is also planning to collect additional suggestions from the local police, the Korean Tourism Organization, the Jeju Tourism Organization, the Jeju Tourism Association, and the Korea Consumer Agency in order to increase the efficacy and coverage of their services.

A Jeju Special Self-Governing Province official said, “This is going to help individual tourists feel a greater sense of inclusion and agency during their stay on Jeju. It’s a chance to promote personal tours in a way that will allow this island to diversify its appeal to a wider range of travellers.”