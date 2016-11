▲ Photo courtesy Wrightbus, Wikipedia commons This Saturday, Nov. 12, another in an ongoing series of candlelight protests will take place at 5:00 p.m. in Eoulrim Madang, Jeju City Hall. There will be speeches given prior to 5:00 in an ongoing national debate over whether President Park should step down over the Choi Soon-sil controversy. Expect traffic delays.



