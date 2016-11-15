JEJU WEEKLY

Total number of foreigners on Jeju almost 20,000Latest statistics show another year on year increase.
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2016.11.15  10:19:20
The number of foreigners on Jeju increased again last year Photo courtesy Jeju Special Self-Governing Province

The number of foreigners living on Jeju increased once again last year and, at 19,524, has almost reached the 20,000 mark.

The latest figures, recently released but taken from information from Nov. 1, 2015, give an in-depth look at foreigners living on Jeju.

Firstly, in terms of pure numbers, there has been a huge increase in the number of foreigners on Jeju. This has continued a trend that has been seen over the past ten years. In 2006 there were only 2,645 foreigners living on Jeju. This rose to 7,348 by 2010 and 15,568 in 2014. The figures from 2015 are over seven times as high as 2006.

   
 

A breakdown of the numbers show exactly where foreigners on Jeju are from. Unsurprisingly, there are more foreigners from China than any other country, although at 25.3% the number perhaps isn't as big as first thought. 

Foreigners from South East Asia also make up a large number of the overall percentage, with many foreigners from Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Cambodia living on Jeju. 
 
   
 

While the total number has increased, at 3.2% Jeju still has a smaller percentage of foreigners than five other provinces in Korea. Gyeonggi (4.4%), Seoul (4.1%), Chungnam(4.2%), Gyeongnam(3.4%) and Chungbuk (3.3%) all have a higher percentage of foreigners.

Interestingly, Jeju has fewer foreigners than every other city in Korea bar Sejong City. 

   
 

All statistics from the article have been taken from the report on foreigners living in Korea released by the Korean Office of Statistics. 
