Jeju citizens to be automatically given bicycle insurance

▲ Cycling around Jeju Photo by Jung Yong-sik

A new scheme on Jeju will see all citizens be given bike insurance. Any Jeju citizen with a registered home address in Jeju will be automatically enrolled in the plan which will run for a total of six months. For specific details please check below.

Who will be enrolled?

Citizens with a registered home address in Jeju are to be automatically enrolled in the bike insurance plan.

Scheme duration: Oct. 14, 2016~April 13, 2017

Details

Maximum of 10 million won for permanent disability or death in bike traffic accidents

Maximum of six hundred thousand won for injuries that require treatment for four weeks or more

In cases where the cyclist injures another person, the following can be given:

Maximum of 20 million won to cover any fines received

Maximum of 2 million won to cover any lawyer’s fee

Maximum of 30 million won to cover the injured person’s medical expenses

For further details please contact:

Urban Regeneration Department (☎ 728-3551~3)

Dongbu Insurance Co., Ltd.(☎ 02-475-8115)