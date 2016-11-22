JEJU WEEKLY

Jeju citizens to be automatically given bicycle insurance
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2016.11.22  10:03:12
▲ Cycling around Jeju Photo by Jung Yong-sik

A new scheme on Jeju will see all citizens be given bike insurance. Any Jeju citizen with a registered home address in Jeju will be automatically enrolled in the plan which will run for a total of six months. For specific details please check below.

Who will be enrolled?

Citizens with a registered home address in Jeju are to be automatically enrolled in the bike insurance plan.

Scheme duration: Oct. 14, 2016~April 13, 2017

Details

  • Maximum of 10 million won for permanent disability or death in bike traffic accidents
  • Maximum of six hundred thousand won for injuries that require treatment for four weeks or more

In cases where the cyclist injures another person, the following can be given:

  • Maximum of 20 million won to cover any fines received
  • Maximum of 2 million won to cover any lawyer’s fee
  • Maximum of 30 million won to cover the injured person’s medical expenses

For further details please contact:

Urban Regeneration Department (☎ 728-3551~3)

Dongbu Insurance Co., Ltd.(☎ 02-475-8115)
