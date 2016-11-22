Jeju citizens to be automatically given bicycle insurance

|
|▲ Cycling around Jeju Photo by Jung Yong-sik
A new scheme on Jeju will see all citizens be given bike insurance. Any Jeju citizen with a registered home address in Jeju will be automatically enrolled in the plan which will run for a total of six months. For specific details please check below.
Who will be enrolled?
Citizens with a registered home address in Jeju are to be automatically enrolled in the bike insurance plan.
Scheme duration: Oct. 14, 2016~April 13, 2017
Details
- Maximum of 10 million won for permanent disability or death in bike traffic accidents
- Maximum of six hundred thousand won for injuries that require treatment for four weeks or more
In cases where the cyclist injures another person, the following can be given:
- Maximum of 20 million won to cover any fines received
- Maximum of 2 million won to cover any lawyer’s fee
- Maximum of 30 million won to cover the injured person’s medical expenses
For further details please contact:
Urban Regeneration Department (☎ 728-3551~3)
Dongbu Insurance Co., Ltd.(☎ 02-475-8115)