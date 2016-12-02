JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2016.12.2 11:55
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • search icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Travel
In Pictures: Jeju in December
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2016.12.02  11:30:42
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn

Events

The 3rd Dolkorom Talk

   
▲ Cheon Ye-ji, Chae Ji-ae and Eric Sweet Photo by The Jeju Weekly

This time around (and in a brand new venue!) the event will be held on the theme of Family and Sharing. There will also be food and music performances to enjoy throughout the evening.

Dec. 9, 6 - 9 p.m.
Kim Man-deok Memorial Hall

Humanities Talk Concert 

   
▲ Gwandeokjeong at night Photo by Jeju Tourism Organisation

The Humanities Talk Concert will offer participants a better understanding of the cultures of Ningbo, Nara, and Jeju through a series of lectures on the history and philosophy of each area.

Dec. 15 - 16
Jeju's Wondoshim old town

Festivals

The 17th Seogwipo Winter Sea Penguin Swim Festival 

   
▲ Seogwipo Penguin Swim Photo by Hong Sun-byeong

What better way to welcome the year and start afresh than a quick dip in the ocean! The Winter Sea Penguin Festival festival at Jungmun beach is held at the beginning of each year and is the perfect chance to do just that.

Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Jungmun Saekdal Beach

Food

Momguk/gulfweed soup 

   
▲ Momguk Photo by JNU Industry Academic Cooperation Foundation

Momguk was traditionally a soup made when a whole pig was butchered for an important family event. Whether the event was happy or sad, this hearty soup helped everyone come together.

The soup’s base is made from boiled pig with gulfweed, cabbage, radish and radish leaves later added to the simmering broth. The standard term for gulfweed in Korean is mojaban but in the Jeju language, it is called ‘mom’ which in turn is where the soup got its name.

Must Visit Places

Hanwha Aqua Planet Jeju 

   
▲ Aqua Planet Jeju Photo by Eric Hevesy

One of the best places to travel during the cold winter months is Aqua Planet in Seongsan-eup, just south of Seongsan Ilchulbong. It opened in the summer of 2012 and it will take you around 90 minutes to see all of the nearly 48,000 animals and 500 species of plants.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Song Jung Hee  | Youth policy: Kim gyong ho
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트