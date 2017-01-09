JEJU WEEKLY

New sources of water will be developed to address shortages in JejuIn 2017, Jeju will spend 17.2 billion won to provide an additional 32,000 cubic meters of water to the Jocheon and Seongsan areas.
Jeju Weekly
2017.01.09
▲ Fresh water is not limitless and difficult decisions are ahead Photo courtesy Andrew Hart

With the increase of people moving to Jeju, tourists, and large scale commercial developments, water usage has also gone up, which has also led to water shortages.

The Jeju Water and Sewage Office is supplying 15,500 cubic meters of water per day in ten areas, including Ara-dong in Jeju-si and Andeok-myeon in Seogwipo.

There are also nine groundwater supply centers in Aewol-eup and Gujwa-eup, as well as Seogwang-ri, Andeok-myeon. These centers supply 18,000 cubic meters of water.

Next year, the government will invest 17.2 billion won to find additional water sources in order to provide 32,000 cubic meters to the Jocheon and Seongsan areas.

In low water pressure areas like Hanlim, Daejeong-eup and seven other Eups - as well as 15 smaller villages - the government invested 7.7 billion won to extend drains and water pipes, and organize pipelines.

The government will invest an additional six billion won in Namwon, Andeok, nine Eups, and ten villages next year to expand pipes by 22 kilometers, in addition to reorganising pipelines in order to solve the weak water supply issue.

The “Improvement of Water Flow Rate Business” found water leaking under 196 areas in Aewol-eup and 22 in Topyong. They repaired these leaks and reduced water loss by 2660 cubic meters per day - 2200 in Aewol and 460 in Topyong.

For the improvement of the water flow rate in the Jeju-si, Hanlim-eup, Gujwa-eup, Seogwipo-si, and Seongsan-eup, the Jeju government will invest 17.8 billion won to realize improvements.

Lastly, a desalination facility will be installed with a capacity of 500 to 2000 cubic meters will be constructed in Chuja-do for areas experiencing chronic water problems.

The government will invest 4 billion won in Gapa-do and extend its desalination plant capacity from 150 to 300 cubic meters.  
Image of Jeju

