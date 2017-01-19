▲ Jeju already has a number of wind farms throughout the island Photo by The Jeju Weekly

Jeju province has announced that a 2.6 trillion won, 500 MW offshore wind farm will be constructed in west Jeju’s Hallim within three years.

The project is a part of an agreement with three other local governments: Gwangju City and North and South Jeolla provinces.

The announcement was made at a renewable energy policy forum at the El Tower in Seoul on Jan. 11.

The local authorities will work alongside the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Energy as part of a government initiative to relax regulations and promote large-scale renewable energy projects in the Korean regions.

Changes to stimulate industry growth include easing location limitations on renewable energy projects, changing the legal status of ESS systems, and removing obstacles to investment.

It is now permitted to install photovoltaic systems, energy storage systems, and EV chargers within city parks, for example.

In addition to the Hallim offshore wind farm, other offshore wind farms are planned at Daejeong (100MW/4.27 billion won), Woljeong-Haengwon (125MW/5.65 billion won), Handong-Pyeongdae (105MW/4.74 billion won), and Pyeoson (135MW/6.1 billion won).

As part of its carbon-free 2030 plans, Jeju province aims to have all electricity powered by renewables within 13 years.

