JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.1.19 14:33
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
Hallim to get 500MW offshore wind farm by 2020Five new offshore wind farms are planned as part of Jeju’s carbon-free 2030 bid
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.01.18  14:45:48
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn
   
▲ Jeju already has a number of wind farms throughout the island Photo by The Jeju Weekly

Jeju province has announced that a 2.6 trillion won, 500 MW offshore wind farm will be constructed in west Jeju’s Hallim within three years.

The project is a part of an agreement with three other local governments: Gwangju City and North and South Jeolla provinces.

The announcement was made at a renewable energy policy forum at the El Tower in Seoul on Jan. 11.

The local authorities will work alongside the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Energy as part of a government initiative to relax regulations and promote large-scale renewable energy projects in the Korean regions.

Changes to stimulate industry growth include easing location limitations on renewable energy projects, changing the legal status of ESS systems, and removing obstacles to investment.

It is now permitted to install photovoltaic systems, energy storage systems, and EV chargers within city parks, for example.

In addition to the Hallim offshore wind farm, other offshore wind farms are planned at Daejeong (100MW/4.27 billion won), Woljeong-Haengwon (125MW/5.65 billion won), Handong-Pyeongdae (105MW/4.74 billion won), and Pyeoson (135MW/6.1 billion won).

As part of its carbon-free 2030 plans, Jeju province aims to have all electricity powered by renewables within 13 years.

 
 
 

This news has been brought to you courtesy of Arirang Radio. Listen to the latest Jeju news on Wonders of Jeju with Joseph Kim (every night / 10pm-12am). You can also hear Jeju news onGood Morning Seoul every weekday morning at 8am.
 

 
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Song Jung Hee  | Youth policy: Kim gyong ho
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트