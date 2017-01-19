JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.1.19 14:33
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
Seogwipo to launch electric vehicle tour busThe tour bus is part of a tourism revamp aimed at creating a "high-class tourism city"
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.01.19  14:13:08
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn
   
▲ The EV tour bus will lauch in May Photo by Jeju Provincial government

Seogwipo city is launching the island’s first EV tour bus in May.

The “EV Bus City Tour” will stop at the Seogwipo Five-Day Market, the Maeil (Everyday) Market, Arangjoeul Food Street, Jeju Olle Tourist Center, Lee Jung-seob Art Street, Cheonjiyeon Falls, Jaguri Park, Seobok Gallery and Jeongbang Falls.

The city hopes the bus will help boost public awareness of EVs, resolve parking issues, and improve tourist services.

The scheme is part of a 6.35 billion won investment in the tourism sector to create a “high-class tourism city” for both tourists and residents.

A total of nine projects will be supported including investing in local Olle Trails.

A city-wide competition will be held for ideas on how to use open space adjacent to the Olle Trails for locals to sell local produce and goods.

Additional cultural programs will also be held at Gangjeong Port to welcome the over 180 cruise ships that are due to start arriving in July.

A city spokesperson said that the new programmes are “enthused with Seogwipo-ness” and embody the “cleanliness and coexistence of the Jeju Future Vision Plan” being implemented by the province.

 

 
 

This news has been brought to you courtesy of Arirang Radio. Listen to the latest Jeju news on Wonders of Jeju with Joseph Kim (every night / 10pm-12am). You can also hear Jeju news onGood Morning Seoul every weekday morning at 8am.
 

 
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Song Jung Hee  | Youth policy: Kim gyong ho
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트