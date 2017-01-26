A guide to Seollal: Lunar New Year in Korea

As the Lunar New Year, or Seollal as it is known in Korean, approaches, we have delved into the archives of The Jeju Weekly to give you a comprehensive list of articles about the food, festivities, and traditions that take place during this time of the year. This year, the Seollal period will run from Friday, Jan. 27 until Monday, Jan. 30th, giving many people in Korea a four day weekend. New Year's day itself will fall on Saturday, Jan. 28, so it is probably best to prepare for some of your favourite shops and restaurants to be closed on that day (and possible the days around the New Year too). Stone battles from the past This article takes a look at some of the more competitive traditions of Seollal in times past, including the quite terrifying sounding stone battles. ▲ Photo courtesy Robert Neff S eollal during Joseon Korea In this article, Robert Neff looks at some of the traditions that took place over the lunar new year period during Joseon Korea. ▲ Photo courtesy NASA Festive food for Jeju at Seollal Fancy trying some Seollal food, but you don't have an invite to a Korean house? Then why not try making it yourself! This article looks at some of the food eaten during Seollal and also provides recipes for a rice drink called Jobssal Gamju and a pheasant soup called Pheasant Memil Kalguksu. ▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Special Self-Governing Province More Seollal recipes This article contains a recipe for rice cake soup, a soup traditionally eaten on the lunar new year to celebrate another year of life. ▲ Photo courtesy Jessica Sicard A foreign groom's Korean New Year Meat and soju are on the menu as Petroc Kernow lets us have a glimpse into his Seollal experience. ▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Special Self-Governing Province