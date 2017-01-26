JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.1.26 16:24
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Culture
A guide to Seollal: Lunar New Year in Korea
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.01.26  15:52:16
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn

As the Lunar New Year, or Seollal as it is known in Korean, approaches, we have delved into the archives of The Jeju Weekly to give you a comprehensive list of articles about the food, festivities, and traditions that take place during this time of the year.

This year, the Seollal period will run from Friday, Jan. 27 until Monday, Jan. 30th, giving many people in Korea a four day weekend. 

New Year's day itself will fall on Saturday, Jan. 28, so it is probably best to prepare for some of your favourite shops and restaurants to be closed on that day (and possible the days around the New Year too).

Stone battles from the past

This article takes a look at some of the more competitive traditions of Seollal in times past, including the quite terrifying sounding stone battles.

   
▲ Photo courtesy Robert Neff

Seollal during Joseon Korea

In this article, Robert Neff looks at some of the traditions that took place over the lunar new year period during Joseon Korea.

   
▲ Photo courtesy NASA

Festive food for Jeju at Seollal

Fancy trying some Seollal food, but you don't have an invite to a Korean house? Then why not try making it yourself! This article looks at some of the food eaten during Seollal and also provides recipes for a rice drink called Jobssal Gamju and a pheasant soup called Pheasant Memil Kalguksu.

   
▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Special Self-Governing Province

More Seollal recipes

This article contains a recipe for rice cake soup, a soup traditionally eaten on the lunar new year to celebrate another year of life.

   
▲ Photo courtesy Jessica Sicard

A foreign groom's Korean New Year

Meat and soju are on the menu as Petroc Kernow lets us have a glimpse into his Seollal experience.

   
▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Special Self-Governing Province

 
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Song Jung Hee  | Youth policy: Kim gyong ho
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트