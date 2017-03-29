▲ The number of over 65s on Jeju is expected to continue to increase Photo courtesy Jeju City Hall According to the 2016 Resident Registration Population Statistics, Jeju can be classed as an “ageing society”. As the number of people who call Jeju home increases so does the average age of the population. This has lead Jeju-si to officially become an “ageing society” while Seogwipo has reached the stage of an “aged society”. As a whole, Jeju has 661,190 residents, a 3.1% increase on last year. Of the island's residents, the total number over the age of 65 is 89,431, of whom 59,327 live in Jeju-si and 30,104 live in Seogwipo. This means that the percentage of people over the age of 65 in Jeju-si totals 12.3% of the population while the percentage of people over the age of 65 in Seogwipo is 16.9%. According to the UN, if the percentage of a population over the age of 65 totals 7% or more then the society can be regarded as an ageing population. Meanwhile, if the total percentage over the age of 65 is 14% or higher, then the society is regarded as an “aged society”. According to this definition, Jeju-si is not far behind Seogwipo and will likely join its southerly cousin in becoming an “aged society” sooner, rather than later. This is highlighted if we take a look at a breakdown of the numbers. Currently, 17.5% of the Jeju population are in their forties, 15.6% are in their fifties, and 13.9% are in their thirties. Meanwhile, the population of every age group is on the rise in Jeju, except for teenagers. When the number of people in a society over the age of 65 reaches 20%, the society becomes "super-aged". A spokesperson from the Jeju government said that due to the continuous aging of Jeju’s population, they expect the island to reach the criteria to become a "super-aged society" by the year 2025.