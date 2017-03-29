JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.3.29 17:55
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
Jeju: An "ageing society"According to a recent report, Jeju-si is an "ageing society" while Seogwipo is classified as an "aged society"
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.03.29  17:13:02
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn
   
▲ The number of over 65s on Jeju is expected to continue to increase Photo courtesy Jeju City Hall

According to the 2016 Resident Registration Population Statistics, Jeju can be classed as an “ageing society”.

As the number of people who call Jeju home increases so does the average age of the population. This has lead Jeju-si to officially become an “ageing society” while Seogwipo has reached the stage of an “aged society”.

As a whole, Jeju has 661,190 residents, a 3.1% increase on last year. Of the island's residents, the total number over the age of 65 is 89,431, of whom 59,327 live in Jeju-si and 30,104 live in Seogwipo.

This means that the percentage of people over the age of 65 in Jeju-si totals 12.3% of the population while the percentage of people over the age of 65 in Seogwipo is 16.9%.

According to the UN, if the percentage of a population over the age of 65 totals 7% or more then the society can be regarded as an ageing population. Meanwhile, if the total percentage over the age of 65 is 14% or higher, then the society is regarded as an “aged society”.

According to this definition, Jeju-si is not far behind Seogwipo and will likely join its southerly cousin in becoming an “aged society” sooner, rather than later.

This is highlighted if we take a look at a breakdown of the numbers. Currently, 17.5% of the Jeju population are in their forties, 15.6% are in their fifties, and 13.9% are in their thirties. Meanwhile, the population of every age group is on the rise in Jeju, except for teenagers.

When the number of people in a society over the age of 65 reaches 20%, the society becomes "super-aged". A spokesperson from the Jeju government said that due to the continuous aging of Jeju’s population, they expect the island to reach the criteria to become a "super-aged society" by the year 2025.

[Related Stories]
Duncan Elder의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트