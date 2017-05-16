▲ Cutting the tape at Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World (25 April 2017, South Korea) Jeju Shinhwa World is pleased to announce that it celebrated the opening of Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World, jointly developed with world-renowned hospitality operator, the Ascott Limited (“Ascott”), today with an opening ceremony in Jeju, Korea. Jeju Shinhwa World is the first premium integrated leisure and entertainment destination resort in Jeju developed by Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Landing International Development Limited (“Landing International” or the “Company”, HKEx Code: 00582). Spanning across an area of approximately 2.5 million square metres, Jeju Shinhwa World offers a diverse range of world-class hospitality, leisure, entertainment and gaming facilities suited for visitors of different age groups. As part of Jeju Shinhwa World and the first international-class fully serviced resort condominium in Jeju, Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World offers 344 units of three-bedroom resort condominium units with thoughtfully furnished and designed interiors. Each unit is equipped with a well-furnished kitchen, separate living and dining areas, a balcony, wine cellar, washing machine, dishwasher and a centralized home automation system. There are three types of suites with sizes ranging from 149 square metres to 156 square metres available at Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World, namely “Family Suite”, “Family Suite – Maru” which are located at higher levels with a relaxing view, and “Family Suite – Ture” which are ground floor suites with additional outdoor space. Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World also offers a wide range of modern amenities such as a clubhouse with a spacious lobby lounge, a fully-equipped gymnasium and sauna, a restaurant offering international cuisine, as well as an indoor playroom and a large outdoor play area for children. Mr. Max Phillips, Ascott’s Country General Manager for South Korea, said “We are delighted to see that our partnership with Jeju Shinhwa World forges closer ties and creates greater value with the opening of Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World. With Ascott’s experience in operating award-winning serviced residences globally and in Korea, our strengths complement each other for opening the first international-class full serviced resort condominium in Jeju to capture the attention of global visitors. We believe that we could ride on the synergy with all other facilities and excitements in Jeju Shinhwa World to provide premium standard of services and experience to the global visitors.” In addition to celebrating the grand opening of Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World, the Company signed MOU with four local strategic partners, namely Hana Tour, Interpark, Shinhan Card and SK Telecom, at the ceremony. Jeju Shinhwa World will cooperate with Hana Tour, one of the largest culture and tourism retail groups in the world, and Interpark, a leading e-commerce company in Korea, to collaborate on e-commerce, co-marketing and travel package development for domestic market. Hana Tour has numerous inbound and outbound as well as global retail and information system networks while Interpark has an extensive network of 26 million accumulated members (equivalent to 50% of Korean registered population).

Shinhan Card will utilize various sales channels under Shinhan Financial Group to facilitate marketing activities during and after the opening of Jeju Shinhwa World. They will also develop a system to enhance stability and efficiency of the overall payment system in Jeju Shinhwa World. By utilizing Shinhan Card’s big-data of 22 million members, Shinhan Card will offer personalized consumer solutions to enhance brand awareness of Jeju Shinhwa World. SK Telecom will utilize its “T-membership” program as a marketing platform to facilitate marketing activities of Jeju Shinhwa World. It is constructing information technology infrastructure and Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) inside Jeju Shinhwa World and is developing mobile communication services and related products to facilitate the operation in Jeju Shinhwa World. As the first world-class integrated resort in Jeju, Jeju Shinhwa World utilizes synergy from cooperation with local partners to enhance its brand awareness and gain market share in the global markets. Apart from the above strategic partnership, Jeju Shinhwa World has also entered into agreement on 24 March 2017 with Marriott International to open Jeju Shinhwa World Marriott Resort & Spa, the first Marriott Hotel in Jeju. The 630 guest rooms at Jeju Shinhwa World Marriott Resort & Spa will be opening in two phases, with the first 486 contemporary rooms opening in late 2017, followed by the remaining 144 rooms in its second phase. Almost 30% of the rooms will connect, and all will include state-of-the-art facilities and services. Featuring an all-day dining restaurant, a Great Room Bar and Pool Bar, the hotel’s culinary concepts and elevated designs reflect true style that will create unique experiences for all guests. With these distinctive accommodation services by Marriott and Ascott, Jeju Shinhwa World is confidence to cater the needs of tourists from different countries, and is set to be a world-class hospitality and entertainment destination for global travelers. Mr. Yang Zhihui, Chairman of Landing International, said, “The opening of Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World as well as the signing of MOU today symbolize partnerships which we believe will lead to many new joint development initiatives that produce synergies, and mark an important milestone of strengthening the service offerings of Jeju Shinhwa World. As you can see Jeju Shinhwa World, as a world-class integrated resort, we offer different services to cater the needs of international tourists of all age groups. In hospitality front, we offer not only luxurious hotels like Marriott Resort & Spa, but also family-styled service condominiums like Somerset to cater large group travels and family trips for domestic and overseas travelers. With a strong commitment from our strategic partners, we are confident that the collaboration would inspire higher quality services in the future and drive the development of Jeju Shinhwa World to greater heights. Leveraging the expertise of our strategic partners in respective aspects, we are confident that Jeju Shinhwa World will become a world-class integrated destination resort that Jeju residents will be proud of.” Jeju Shinhwa World is set to open in late 2017, and will offer facilities including theme parks, adventure water park, destination spa, as well as Jeju’s first retail and food beverage complex.