Plans being made for a fifth school at Jeju's Global Education CityMOU signed by JDC could see Singapore's ACS International set up a school on Jeju.
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.05.29  14:34:18
▲ Artists impression of the GEC Photo courtesy Global Education City Jeju

Earlier in May, the JDC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Oldham Enterprise Pte Ltd, which is the company that operates ACS International in Singapore.

The MOU is in relation to the setting up of a school based on ACS International in the Global Education City on Jeju.

Through the memorandum, the two organizations will be able to cooperate on matters such as the educational philosophy and ideologies related to the establishment of a new school as well as matters related to the general educational direction of the new school.

Founded in 1886, the Anglo-Chinese School in Singapore is actually a group of six schools in Singapore. The schools aim to “develop well-rounded students of strong moral character who excel academically, physically, socially, and spiritually.”

The schools are owned by the Methodist Church of Singapore. The curriculum runs for six years with the first four being an IGCSE (International General Certificate of Education) program and the final two being an IB (International Baccalaureate) program.

When the school opens it will join the current schools NLCS Jeju, BHA, and KIS as well as the soon to open St. Johnsbury Academy as the fifth school on the campus.

폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
