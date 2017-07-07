Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum lessons

▲ Part of the Chilmeoridang Yeongdeung Gut Photo by Yang Ho-geun

Jeju’s Yeongdeung Gut Global Academy is restarting over the summer, giving attendees a glimpse into Jeju’s traditional shamanic culture.

Previous Academy events have seen lectures on the Yeongdeung Gut as well as tours of the shrines and other culturally important parts of Jeju.

Next up though, will be a series of drum lessons, giving those interested an introduction to shamanic instruments as well as lessons in drumming.

These lessons will take place over four Saturdays: July 22, July 29, Aug. 5, and Aug.12 from 2 till 5 pm.

These lessons will take place at the Jeju Chilmeoridang-Yeongdeung Gut Center in Jeju City (map below).

Those interested in attending can get more info at the Yeongdeung Gut Global Academy Facebook page and then send an email to organizer Sun-young Hong at syhong0216@gmail.com.