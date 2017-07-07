JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.7.7 10:32
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
CultureEvents
Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum lessonsYeongdeung Gut Global academy returns with a series of drum lessons
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.07.07  10:11:27
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn
▲ Part of the Chilmeoridang Yeongdeung Gut Photo by Yang Ho-geun

Jeju’s Yeongdeung Gut Global Academy is restarting over the summer, giving attendees a glimpse into Jeju’s traditional shamanic culture.

Previous Academy events have seen lectures on the Yeongdeung Gut as well as tours of the shrines and other culturally important parts of Jeju.

Next up though, will be a series of drum lessons, giving those interested an introduction to shamanic instruments as well as lessons in drumming.

These lessons will take place over four Saturdays: July 22, July 29, Aug. 5, and Aug.12 from 2 till 5 pm.

These lessons will take place at the Jeju Chilmeoridang-Yeongdeung Gut Center in Jeju City (map below).

Those interested in attending can get more info at the Yeongdeung Gut Global Academy Facebook page and then send an email to organizer Sun-young Hong at syhong0216@gmail.com.

Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum lessons
Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum...
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트