JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.7.18 15:04
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
Extra long Chuseok vacation in OctoberChuseok Holiday will combine with two other vacation days to give a week's worth of public holidays.
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.07.17  10:49:40
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn
▲ Too early to start making plans? Photo courtesy Jonas Edoff

Good news for anyone living in Jeju or Korea.

This year in October, Korea’s three-day Chuseok vacation will combine with two other public holidays to give people in Korea a massive five continuous days of public holidays. Including the weekend this could result in a full week off.

As well as this, President Moon is currently considering making Oct. 2 an off day which would link up a second weekend and create a ten-day vacation period.

The extra long break this year comes about due to Chuseok’s placement between National Foundation Day (Oct. 3) and Hangeul Day (Oct. 9).

While the dates of National Foundation Day and Hangeul Day are set using the Gregorian Calender, the dates of Chuseok always fall according to the lunar calendar. This means that every year they fall at a different time on the Gregorian calendar.

The full list of holidays is as follows.

Tuesday Oct. 3: National Foundation Day

Wednesday Oct 4: Chuseok

Thursday, Oct 5: Chuseok

Friday, Oct. 6: Chuseok

Monday Oct. 9: Hanguel Proclamation Day

National Foundation Day is held yearly on Oct. 3 and celebrates the formation of the first Korean state of Gojoseon way back in 2333 BC. Hangeul Day, meanwhile, celebrates the creation of Korea’s alphabet Hangeul and has been a public holiday since 2013.

If you can't wait until October for some time off, then Liberation Day will fall on Aug. 15.

[Related Stories]
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum lessons
Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum...
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트