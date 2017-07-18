▲ Too early to start making plans? Photo courtesy Jonas Edoff

Good news for anyone living in Jeju or Korea.

This year in October, Korea’s three-day Chuseok vacation will combine with two other public holidays to give people in Korea a massive five continuous days of public holidays. Including the weekend this could result in a full week off.

As well as this, President Moon is currently considering making Oct. 2 an off day which would link up a second weekend and create a ten-day vacation period.

The extra long break this year comes about due to Chuseok’s placement between National Foundation Day (Oct. 3) and Hangeul Day (Oct. 9).

While the dates of National Foundation Day and Hangeul Day are set using the Gregorian Calender, the dates of Chuseok always fall according to the lunar calendar. This means that every year they fall at a different time on the Gregorian calendar.

The full list of holidays is as follows.

Tuesday Oct. 3: National Foundation Day

Wednesday Oct 4: Chuseok

Thursday, Oct 5: Chuseok

Friday, Oct. 6: Chuseok

Monday Oct. 9: Hanguel Proclamation Day

National Foundation Day is held yearly on Oct. 3 and celebrates the formation of the first Korean state of Gojoseon way back in 2333 BC. Hangeul Day, meanwhile, celebrates the creation of Korea’s alphabet Hangeul and has been a public holiday since 2013.

If you can't wait until October for some time off, then Liberation Day will fall on Aug. 15.