One of the most historically important places on Jeju, Jeju Mokgwana, is holding a series of events called "Night at the Mokgwana" every Saturday until Sep. 16 from 6 till 9.30 p.m. The Jeju Mokgwana is the location of the old government offices in Jeju old town. It served as the spot for all things on political on Jeju from 1392 all the way up until 1910. The current Mogkwana was faithfully restored in 2002 and is one of the only places in Jeju City where you can get a feel for an older way of life. The events to be held at the "Night at the Mokgwana" will include concerts, a flea market, and the option to walk around these historical buildings in a traditional Korean hanbok. As well as this, the Mokgwana itself will be fully lit up during the events so even if you don't fancy any of the organized activities, it is still a great chance to take a walk in a place filled with Jeju history. The "Night at the Mokgwana" is free, although those wanting to take a walking tour with expert guidance and a hanbok rental will have to reserve a ticket in advance. Each tour will last for 100 mins, tickets cost 15,000 won and can be bought from either ticket.auction.co.kr or by phoning 1566-1369.