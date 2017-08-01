JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.8.1 11:01
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Electric vehicle continue to rise in popularity on JejuFigures from June show a huge increase in the number of electric cars in the first half of the year
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.08.01  09:27:39
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn
▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly

The number of electric cars on Jeju has risen hugely over the last five years, with significant growth seen in the last two years.

In fact, according to the Ministry of the Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs, as of June 2017, the number of electric vehicles on the island reached 15,869. This makes up about 46 percent of the total number of electric cars in Korea.

Find out more:

The island accelerating ahead with electric cars

Future of electric vehicles discussed at 4th EV expo

In 2014 there were around 500 electric cars on Jeju. This rose to 1500 in 2015, and in 2016 there was a substantial jump to around 7000 electric cars in total on Jeju.

A big driving factor behind these increases lies in the proactive support given to electric vehicles by the Korean government as well as Jeju’s commitment to environmental policies.

In order to continue to increase the number of EVs on the road, the toll fee will be 50 percent lower for EV users from September this year.

In terms of subsidies available, the Korean government offers around 14 million KRW for an electric car and the Jeju government provides an extra six million KRW on top of this.

[Related Stories]
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum lessons
Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum...
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트