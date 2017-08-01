▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly The number of electric cars on Jeju has risen hugely over the last five years, with significant growth seen in the last two years. In fact, according to the Ministry of the Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs, as of June 2017, the number of electric vehicles on the island reached 15,869. This makes up about 46 percent of the total number of electric cars in Korea. Find out more: The island accelerating ahead with electric cars Future of electric vehicles discussed at 4th EV expo In 2014 there were around 500 electric cars on Jeju. This rose to 1500 in 2015, and in 2016 there was a substantial jump to around 7000 electric cars in total on Jeju. A big driving factor behind these increases lies in the proactive support given to electric vehicles by the Korean government as well as Jeju’s commitment to environmental policies. In order to continue to increase the number of EVs on the road, the toll fee will be 50 percent lower for EV users from September this year. In terms of subsidies available, the Korean government offers around 14 million KRW for an electric car and the Jeju government provides an extra six million KRW on top of this.