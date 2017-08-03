▲ A view unique to Gimnyeong Photo courtesy Jeju Tourism Organisation Gimnyeong Seonsegi Beach is one of the most popular beaches on Jeju’s east coast. It’s pure white sand and exotic atmosphere makes it tempting to just spend your entire visit laying back and relaxing. However, if you can drag yourself away from the softness of the sand, a whole world of exciting activities await. The clear shallow water is great for snorkeling, while windsurfing, water skiing, and kayaking are available for the more adventurous among us. Finally, if you want to just sit back and enjoy the view from a different perspective, then luxurious yacht tours could be the way to go. 1. A different perspective: Yacht tour ▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Tourism Organisation The waters around Gimnyeong Beach are well known for having a large dolphin population. In fact, the people that run the GNY Yacht tour claim that they see dolphins on around 123 out of 180 days on the water. Should you decide to take a trip with GNY Yacht Tour, you will be taken out on the BONA 520 luxury Yacht. Even if you don’t see the dolphins, they will help you have a great experience by including things such as a fishing experience and on board dining. There are three options for tours: the standard option which is during the day, an evening time sunset tour, or, for bigger groups, even the option to charter the entire boat out for your own use. For more information and reservations you can see their website, which even has an English option. 2. Experience underwater Jeju: Snorkeling A post shared by 김녕요트투어 (@gimnyeong_yachttour) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT As Jeju is an island, you are never far from water. However, the water at Gimnyeong Beach is particularly special due to its startling clarity and turquoise color. This, along with the abundance of sea life found in the waters around the beach, make it the perfect place to go snorkeling. If you can time it so you are able to go during a low tide, you will be able to see a variety of sea life. Experienced snorkelers will have a great time out near the breakwater, although even beginners can have fun in the shallow water wearing a life jacket. 3. A sport made for Jeju? Windsurfing ▲ WIndsurfing on Jeju Photo courtesy Caroline Pringle As an island famous for its wind and its water, there are few sports better suited to Jeju than windsurfing. While if you wear a wetsuit it is possible to windsurf at Gimnyeong beach throughout the year, the best time is from May to September when the north westerly monsoon winds hit Jeju. During this time, you’ll be able to see many windsurfers out at sea as they look to find the thrills of speed in the Gimnyeong Beach waters. 4. Underwater views: Transparent kayak rental A post shared by 바닷가 조용한 시골 마을의 돌집 게스트하우스~🌿 (@imo_wa_samchon) on Jul 13, 2016 at 3:30am PDT Kayaking is great fun. Kayaking in a kayak with a transparent bottom that allows you to see the sea life under you is even better! If you have never been in a kayak before, the guides will teach you to row before setting you off into the calm waters of Gimnyeong Beach, where you will feel like you an explorer in a tropical location. The price for 30 minutes of Kayaking is 10,000 won and anyone can take part except pregnant women and children under the age of 36 months. Contact: 064-743-0051 5. Better than a bike? Hoverboard experience A post shared by 찬이슬 (@chan2seul) on Aug 2, 2017 at 7:38am PDT Cars and bicycles are great, but if you want a really special travel experience while at Gimnyeong Beach, why not rent a hover board? Hoverboards are easy to rent at the beach and you will receive ten minutes of training before being set free to travel from Gimnyeong Beach along the coast to another one of Jeju’s beaches, Woljeong Beach. This 4 km stretch of road will take you past some beautiful coast line and imposing windmills, meaning there are a ton of photo opportunities. The rental shop is near to the beach meaning it is super easy to find one and rent it out. The cost is between 30,000 and 50,000 won depending on the course your choose to take. Rental shop: 555-3, Woljeong-ri, Gujwa-eup, Jeju-si,

Contact: 010-6833-3696 Getting to Gimnyeong Gimnyeong Beach is easy to get to using the island's coastal bus. In fact, you'll be able to see the beach as you approach it. Simply take the 701 from Jeju Bus Terminal in Jeju City to get to the Gimnyeong Beach bus stop in around 50 minutes.