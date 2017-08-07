F’s of Jeju

JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2017.8.7
승인 2017.08.07
This series takes a look at highlights of Jeju's nature, culture, food, and more. All the way from A through to Z. Today we will look at some of the Jeju’s highlights that begin with F!

Forests

▲ Bijarim Forest. Photo courtesy Jeju Tourism Organization

Relax and breathe in the fresh air of Jeju’s forests. Bijarim forest is the largest nutmeg tree forest in the world, with about 2,800 nutmeg trees between 500 to 800 years old. Around the islands are also four Gotjawal forests, with intertwining rocks, trees, and bushes. Beneath the forest floor is a layer of lava rocks that allow 46% of rainwater to permeate down into the soil! Cool off this summer in one of Jeju’s many forests.

Fishing

▲ Fishing. Photo courtesy Jeju Tourism Organization

Fishing is a favorite pastime on Jeju. Walking along the shore, you will see people cast their lines into the water from early morning. Prepare some fishing gear and bait, and you too can fish along the coast of Jeju. If you prefer deep-sea fishing, a fun option would be to rent a boat with some friends and head out to one of the smaller islands nearby. The captain may even fillet a fresh fish from the sea for you!

Ferries

▲ Ferries from Jeju to the mainland. Photo by ecodallaluna

We often think of flying when it comes to traveling out of Jeju. But the only way to visit the beautiful islets near Jeju is by ferry. It takes less than an hour to reach Udo on the east side or Gapado in the south, so a day trip is perfect for island-hopping. For those who enjoy traveling by water, instead of flying to the mainland, you can take a ferry to Mokpo, Haenam, Wando, Goheung, or Yeosu instead.

Flowers

▲ Canola flowers and cherry blossom. Photo courtesy Kang Jeong-hyo

Flowers bloom every season in Jeju, from the hot summer to the cold winter. Yellow canola flowers and pink cherry blossoms represent spring on the island. In the winter, red camellias contrast vibrantly against the white of the snow. Around the island, you can also see azaleas, lotus flowers, and buckwheat flowers. From the mountains to the valleys, Jeju is painted with the colors of a thousand flowers.

