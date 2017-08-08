JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.8.8 17:40
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Jeju sees decrease in the total number of tourists so far this yearRise in the number of domestic tourists can’t completely offset the significant drop in those coming from China.
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.08.08  17:39:12
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn
▲ Tourists arriving on Jeju Photo courtesy Jeju Special Self-Governing Province
While during the crowds of summer it may be hard to believe, figures from the end of July show that the total number of tourists coming to Jeju has dropped slightly when compared to last year.

In the months from January to the end of July, the island saw a total of just over 8.6 million tourists visit the island. Last year, the same period saw just over 9.1 million tourists. This means there has been a 5.3 percent drop.

The decrease is mainly due to the huge drop in the number of Chinese tourists visiting the island.

In fact, the total number of foreign tourist has actually dropped by a pretty significant 56.3 percent over the year and an even more significant 76.8 percent during the month of July.

Domestic tourism has increased and is up 9.6 percent in total this year.

Figures from previous months also show that Jeju’s efforts to attract tourists from other countries are perhaps working. For example, at the end of June, the number of tourists from Hong Kong were up 59.2%, Singapore were up 40.4%, Malaysia were up 42.2%.

[Related Stories]
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum lessons
Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum...
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트