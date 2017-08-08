▲ Tourists arriving on Jeju Photo courtesy Jeju Special Self-Governing Province

While during the crowds of summer it may be hard to believe, figures from the end of July show that the total number of tourists coming to Jeju has dropped slightly when compared to last year.

In the months from January to the end of July, the island saw a total of just over 8.6 million tourists visit the island. Last year, the same period saw just over 9.1 million tourists. This means there has been a 5.3 percent drop.

The decrease is mainly due to the huge drop in the number of Chinese tourists visiting the island.

In fact, the total number of foreign tourist has actually dropped by a pretty significant 56.3 percent over the year and an even more significant 76.8 percent during the month of July.

Domestic tourism has increased and is up 9.6 percent in total this year.

Figures from previous months also show that Jeju’s efforts to attract tourists from other countries are perhaps working. For example, at the end of June, the number of tourists from Hong Kong were up 59.2%, Singapore were up 40.4%, Malaysia were up 42.2%.