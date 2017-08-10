JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.8.10 17:26
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Free Gigabit wifi to be installed on buses and at tourist attractions throughout JejuUsers will be able to access the web on the move at tourists attraction, Olle Trails, and on buses.
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.08.10  09:25:47
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn

Gigabit wifi will be installed at tourists attractions, Olle Trails, and city buses on Jeju. As well as this, the province said that the existing free public wifi zones at main tourists attractions will be expanded to offer aa Gigabit wifi service.

Public Wifi will be installed at 620 places including popular tourists attractions, 32 Olle Trail entrances, 21 coastal roads, 19 theme roads, 6 forest trails, and 10 traditional markets.

When the transportation reform starts in August, LTE wifi will also be installed on 529 buses. This will include 493 regular buses, 28 low floor buses, and 8 village buses so that every passenger in the bus can use free Internet services conveniently while on the move. As well as on the buses themselves, wifi will be installed at 49 transfer bus stops.

Gigabit wifi is being adopted as it allows multiple people to transmit data simultaneously at rapid speeds This will allow the province to offer smart tour content features such as video clips to tourists using the wifi.

How to use Jeju's free Gigabit wifi.

To use public free Wi-Fi, you should connect to the 'Jeju Free Wi-Fi' network at places with a "Free Wi-Fi" sticker. Once you get your initial certification, you will be able to use this free Wi-Fi service continuously, no matter what your service provider is.

When you access the public wifi, you won't have to register. Instead, you will simply have to enter simple information about yourself including your nationality, gender, age, and purpose of visit.

This information will be analyzed as big data that will be used to track overall trends such as tourists' moving routine, the length of stay, and place of stay. This data will be made public and offered to Jeju residents, tourists, and enterprises.

[Related Stories]
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum lessons
Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum...
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트