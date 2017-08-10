Gigabit wifi will be installed at tourists attractions, Olle Trails, and city buses on Jeju. As well as this, the province said that the existing free public wifi zones at main tourists attractions will be expanded to offer aa Gigabit wifi service. Public Wifi will be installed at 620 places including popular tourists attractions, 32 Olle Trail entrances, 21 coastal roads, 19 theme roads, 6 forest trails, and 10 traditional markets. When the transportation reform starts in August, LTE wifi will also be installed on 529 buses. This will include 493 regular buses, 28 low floor buses, and 8 village buses so that every passenger in the bus can use free Internet services conveniently while on the move. As well as on the buses themselves, wifi will be installed at 49 transfer bus stops. Gigabit wifi is being adopted as it allows multiple people to transmit data simultaneously at rapid speeds This will allow the province to offer smart tour content features such as video clips to tourists using the wifi. How to use Jeju's free Gigabit wifi. To use public free Wi-Fi, you should connect to the 'Jeju Free Wi-Fi' network at places with a "Free Wi-Fi" sticker. Once you get your initial certification, you will be able to use this free Wi-Fi service continuously, no matter what your service provider is. When you access the public wifi, you won't have to register. Instead, you will simply have to enter simple information about yourself including your nationality, gender, age, and purpose of visit. This information will be analyzed as big data that will be used to track overall trends such as tourists' moving routine, the length of stay, and place of stay. This data will be made public and offered to Jeju residents, tourists, and enterprises.