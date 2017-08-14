As I’m sure many of you have seen in the news, the tensions between the US and North Korea seem higher than ever and the chance of war seems to be escalating.

While much of Korea would appear to be at peace, foreigners living in Korea or those planning to travel to Korea might feel anxious about this situation.

At The Jeju Weekly we want to find out the opinions of those living in Korea about what they think the chances of war breaking out are, as well as what the most likely reason would be. Please fill in the survey below.