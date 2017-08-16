▲ Eggs Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly

If you went food shopping yesterday, you may have noticed a certain delicious staple was missing from the shelves.

That is because on Aug. 15, all eggs were removed from sale in Jeju’s shops.

Eggs that have been contaminated with insecticides has been a big issue worldwide recently and Jeju has not managed to stay unaffected.

However, yesterday Jeju’s eggs underwent testing and luckily no insecticide was found in any of the eggs. This means that the breakfast favorite will be back in the island’s shops from this afternoon (Aug. 16).

The Jeju government examined eggs at 30 farms using the standards of the National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service and they found no problems with any of the eggs.

In order to ensure that customers are able to trust Jeju eggs, the Jeju government will perform insecticide tests once every quarter and also educate farmers to ensure they do not use the insecticide Fipronil.