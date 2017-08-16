While traveling alone or with friends is great, nothing beats traveling with someone you love. Luckily for couples visiting Jeju, the island’s reputation as a honeymoon hotspot means it has a ton of things for couples to do that will create happy memories that last forever. Here are five spots near to Jeju City that are bound to bring you even closer to your other half. More things to do on Jeju Exciting summer activities you can do on Jeju

Great spots for camping and glamping on Jeju

Fun museums: 'Jeju has taken it to an extreme '

1. Culture and art in the forest: Jeju Museum of Art ( 제주도립미술관, 济州道立美术馆, 済州道立美術館 ) ▲ Jeju Museum of Art Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly If you are a couple that enjoys the cultural side of life, then a trip to Jeju Museum of Art is a great idea. The museum itself is located in a beautiful forest that breathes art and culture. It contains pieces from Jeju’s traditional culture and history, as well as art from around the world. One special exhibition is the Chang Ree-suok Hall which contains 110 different pieces of the revered Korean artist’s work. There are also a variety of permanent exhibitions, temporary exhibitions, and outdoor exhibitions that you can enjoy together, as well as numerous culture and art programs to help build your connection with art. Couples visiting between Sep 1. and Dec. 3, 2017, are in for a treat as the Jeju Museum of Art is central to the Jeju Biennale 2017. This means there will be a variety of special exhibitions held at the museum. Admission fee: Adults: 2,000won Children(7-12): 500won Location: 2894-78, 1100-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주시 1100로 2894-78) Contact: 064-710-4300 Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. July to Sept) The museum closes every Monday as well as on Jan. 1, Korean lunar new year (2018 Feb 16-17), and Chuseok (Sept 23-25) Website: http://jmoa.jeju.go.kr/kor/





2. A Museum unique to Jeju: Jeju Love Land ( 제주러브랜드, 济州性爱主题公园, 済州ラブランド ) ▲ Jeju Love Land Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Jeju Love Land is a sculpture park with a difference and is perfect for couples. Visitors to the park will be met by over 140 sex related sculptures, of all shapes and sizes, situated throughout the 39,669 square meter museum. A trip to Jeju Love Land is sure to be an experience to remember and the sculptures and exhibits at the park will fill your day (and your relationship) with fun, humor, relaxation, and, of course, a little bit of eroticism. Love Land also has a restaurant, open-air cafe, and an art shop. It is the perfect place to spend an evening and it is open from 9:00 a.m. to midnight. Location: 2894-72, 1100-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주시 1100로 2894-72) Contact: 064-712-6988 Website: http://www.jejuloveland.com/





3. Feel Mt. Hallasan with a romantic drive on the 1100 road ( 제주 1100로 드라이빙코스, 济州1100道路 兜风路线, 済州1100道路ドライビングコース ) ▲ The 1100 road Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly If you and your partner don’t have the time (or the energy) to climb Korea’s highest mountain, then the 1100 road can be a great way to experience the views of the mountain without exerting yourself too much. This road connects the north and south of the island by traveling over Mt. Hallasan and it reaches a peak of 1100 meters above sea level (hence the name of the road). This is more than half way up the mountain itself! Couples who visit in winter will be able to experience the mountain covered in snow, although a great view of Mt. Hallasan is possible no matter when you visit. If you are really lucky, you may even be able to see roe deer and pheasant on your trip on this road. The 1100 road starts at Jeju International Airport and goes to Cheonjeyeon Waterfalls, Jungmun Tourist Complex, and Jungmun Beach. Location: Throughout Saekdal-dong and Jungmun-dong, Seogwipo-si





4. Optical illusions at Jeju Mysterious Road (신비의도로, 神秘道路, 神秘の道路) ▲ Jeju Mysterious Road Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Jeju Mysterious Road, also known as Dokkaebi Road, is an interesting real life optical illusion. It is situated at the start of the Jeju-si side of the 1100 road, about 200 to 300 meters in. The mystery is that if you stop your car and let it roll downhill, the view from outside makes it appear like you are actually going uphill. Both Jeju Museum of Art and Jeju Love Land are located really close by and it well worth a quick stop if you are visiting either of these two places. As well as the optical illusion, there are statues of Dokkaebi along with a parking lot, walking trail, and restroom. Location: 2894-63, 1100-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주특별자치도 제주시 1100로 2894-63) Contact: 064-728-2755



5. The thrill of speed: Go-kart racing near Jeju Mysterious Road ( 신비의도로 카트체험장, 神秘道路 济州卡订车体验场, 神秘の道路ゴーカート体験場 ) ▲ Go-kart racing near Jeju Mysterious Road Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly If you have had enough of the nice side of your relationship and want to spice things up with a bit of competition, then Go-kart racing could be the perfect activity. Go Karting Experience is a racing track that is around 10 minutes from Jeju International Airport and close by to mysterious road. You can choose to compete with your partner or, if you prefer, you can ride side-by-side in the same vehicle. When on the track you’ll experience the thrill of speed. The price of the Go Karting Experience is 25,000 won for a one person car or 35,000 won for a two person car. Location: 187-3, Nohyeong-dong, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주시 노형동 187-3) Contact: 064-711-3773



<Map>