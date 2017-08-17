From beautiful nature like beaches and mountains, to delicious food and interesting museums and art galleries, Jeju has a ton of things for travelers to experience. If you want to fit in as much as you possibly can during your trip then staying in a hotel near to Jeju International Airport can be a great way to start things off with a bang. In this article, we have chosen five hotels in Shin Jeju. This is the new area of Jeju City and is only around a 10-minute taxi ride or car journey from Jeju International Airport. You can even travel by bus in around 20-40 minutes. This will allow you to save time on your trip and squeeze in as many different places into your itinerary as possible. Of course, as well as being close to the airport, the city location of these hotels means they are near to many restaurants, bars, shops, and public transport links. This can help make your stay as convenient and easy as possible. Some of these hotels are good for younger travelers because of their competitive prices while others are more on the luxurious side of things and contain swimming pools and great buffet restaurants. 1. Howard Johnson Jeju Hotel in Yeon-dong (4 star)

(하워드존슨제주호텔, 豪生酒店, ハワードジョンソンホテルチェジュ) ▲ Howard Johnson Jeju Hotel in Yeon-dong Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly The hotel is located in the center of Yeondong, an area in the center of Shin Jeju. Depending on traffic it should only take 10 minutes to get to the hotel by car or taxi from Jeju International Airport and the bus should only be 20 minutes. Near to the hotel is a shopping area with shops and the Shilla Duty Free Shop is only 600 meters from the hotel. As well as this the Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino is only 110 meters away and Baozen street, a street with plenty of shops, bars and restaurants, is only 500 meters away. If you are more interested in culture, the Jeju Museum of Art is only 5~6 km away, or a 30-minute bus ride. As well as this, being located in the center of the city, there are plenty of public transport options to take you further out to the east, west, or south of the island. Howard Johnson Jeju Hotel in Yeon-dong is a branch of the Howard Johnson Hotel group and is owned by the Wyndham Hotel Group. The Wyndham Hotel Group has 7,000 hotels and 600,000 rooms across the world. Location

63125, 57, Sammu-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주특별자치도 제주시 삼무로 57, 63125)

Contact

1811-1234

E-mail

rsvn.hojo@hojojejuyeondong.com

Website

http://www.hojojejuyeondong.com/view/viewLink.do?page=homepage/KOR/index/index

Hours

Check in 3:00 p.m.

Check out 11:00 a.m. 2. Oakra Hotel (2 star)

(오크라호텔, 奥克拉酒店, オアクラ(OAKRA) ホテル) ▲Oakra Hotel Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Oakra Hotel provides rooms for a decent price for travelers to Jeju. It is only 2 km away from Jeju International Airport and because of its reasonable price, it is a good place to use on the first and/or last day of your Jeju trip. The meaning of Oakra is ‘I am coming’ in Jeju language. The design of the hotel is simple and it was remodeled recently in 2016. It is located 300 meters from the Shilla Duty Free Shop and 500 meters from Jeju Paradise Casino. This means you don’t have to go far to experience a variety of shopping and entertainment. Oakra Hotel is 5 km from Jeju Museum of Art and if you take public transportation, it takes only 20~30min. Near the hotel, there are a plenty of restaurants which allow you to get a taste of the local cuisine. These include Yeondonggil, which is known for its stir-fried octopus and soybean paste stew, Yeonjeong Restaurant, which is known for its pork cheek meat and salted anchovy dishes, and Seomun Dwitkkogi, which is known for its stir-fried black pork. Location

38, Singwang-ro 4-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주특별자치도 제주시 신광로4길 38)

Contact

064-748-2280

E-mail

01196634343@nate.com

Website

http://www.jejuoakra.com/

Hours

Check in 4:00 p.m.

Check out 11:00 a.m. 3. Jeju Leve Hotel (3 star)

(레브호텔제주, 济州岛梦想酒店, レーブ ホテル済州) ▲ Reve Hotel Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly The distance from Jeju Love Hotel to Jeju International Airport is about 3 km. This is only around 10 minutes by car and 20 minutes by bus. The distance from Jeju Intercity Bus Terminal to the hotel is 3 km which will take 20-minutes by public transportation. Jeju Museum of Art is only 6 km away and 30 minutes by bus. Iho Tewoo Beach, a long stretch of sand on Jeju’s west coast that is also known for its horse-shaped lighthouse is only 5 km away. Getting to the beach will take around 15-minutes by car in good traffic and 30-minutes by public transportation. There are also a couple of other outdoor activities that you can enjoy near the beach such as Olle trails and fishing. One of the best things about this hotel is its terraces with their views of Mt. Hallasan. Location

15, Eunnam 1-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주특별자치도 제주시 은남1길 15)

Contact

064-745-8228

E-mail

info@www.revejeju.co.kr

Website

http://www.revejeju.co.kr/

Hours

Check in 3:00 p.m.

Check out 11:00 a.m. 4. Jeju Lotte City Hotel (5 star)

(제주롯데시티호텔, 济州乐天城市酒店济州, 済州ロッテシティホテル) ▲Jeju Lotte City Hotel Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Jeju Lotte City Hotel is 3 km away from Jeju International Airport that it will take 10-minutes if you drive a car and 20-minutes by bus. Inside the hotel is the Lotte Duty Free Shop that contains 270 different shops and brands. Meanwhile, Iho Beach is a 10-minute drive or a 20-minute bus ride away. Yongduam Rock (Dragon Head Rock), Yongyeon valley, and Samseonghyeol Shrine are located around 10 minutes away by car or 30~40 minutes by public transportation. Hallasan National Park is located 40 minutes away by car and one hour by bus. Also, Jeju Museum of Art is 5 km away from the hotel and it will take you around 10-minutes to get to the hotel by car and 20~30 minutes by bus. The hotel has 22 floors which means you will be able to see the sea and Mt. Hallasan from the top floor of the hotel. If you can’t decide between trying Jeju beef, black pork, or seafood, then why not go to the C'café which is the hotel’s buffet restaurant. The hotel’s outdoor swimming pool and dry sauna on the rooftop are also relaxing places for weary travelers to rest their heads. Location

81, Doryeong-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주특별자치도 제주시 도령로 81)

Contact

064-730-1000

Website

http://www.lottehotel.com/city/jeju/ko/

Hours

Check in: 2:00 p.m.

Check out: 11:00 a.m. 5. Shilla Stay Jeju (4 star)

(신라스테이제주, 济州新罗舒泰酒店, 新羅ステイ済州) ▲Shilla Stay Jeju Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Shilla Stay Jeju which is only 3 km away from Jeju International Airport was opened in March, 2015. You can get to the hotel in 10 minutes by car or 20 minutes by bus. Baozen street is really close and can be walked to in just one minute. The popular Iho Taewoo beach is only 15-minutes away by car and 35-minutes away by bus. Yongduam Rock (Dragon Head Rock) and Jeju Folklore and Natural History Museum are located near the hotel and take only 20-minutes by car and 40-minutes by bus. Hallasan National Park is 40 minutes away by car and one hour away by bus. Jeju Museum of Art is located 10-minutes away by car and 20-minutes away by bus. The cafe is located on the top floor of the hotel and it serves food, wine, and beer. If you want to work out, there is a fitness center that is open from 6:00 a.m. till 11:00 p.m. Shilla Stay Jeju is a business hotel that was created by the Shilla Hotel Group to provide good service with reasonable prices. The hotel is targeting individual travelers rather than groups. Location

100, Noyeong-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주특별자치도 제주시 노연로 100)

Contact

064-717-9000

E-mail

rsvn.hojo@hojojejuyeondong.com

Website

www.shillastay.com/jeju

Hours

Check in 3:00 p.m.

